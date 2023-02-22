New EFF broom aims to sweep the streets of Joburg clean and rid the CBD of litter

Earlier this month, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed the swearing in of Dr Mgcini Tshwaku as Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in the City of Johannesburg Municipal Council.

Tshwaku was sworn in as the MMC of Safety and Security, a job he has taken on in the past few days with verve and diligence.

His job as MMC will see a joint operation between Pikitup and JMPD continue in its bid to keep the streets of the city clean, following a recent MOU between the two entities.

Speaking to The Star, Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said the efforts to keep the city clean were hampered by the dense population in some parts of the city, as they rely on JMPD to assist in this regard.

"Congested and densely populated sections of the city are a huge problem for keeping the city clean. Therefore, in order to clean such areas, Pikitup depends on the assistance of JMPD officials, particularly during peak hours, to assist with clearing traffic so that its trucks can access such areas for cleaning purposes.

“Furthermore, Pikitup drivers and truck runners have established relations with taxi drivers to assist them in accessing these congested areas for cleaning purposes as well. The congested areas are a huge challenge, for no sooner had the waste been collected, that the area was dirtied again as a result of illegal dumpers and people who litter," he said.

In the meantime, Pikitup said the MOU between Pikitup and the JMPD will ensure that waste bylaws are enforced by the latter. Furthermore, the war on waste campaign in the inner city that was launched in December last year is set to continue this year.

This week, Dr Tshwaku took a tour of the streets of the inner city, where he was greeted by dirt and litter in some parts of the CBD. He has since vowed to enforce the laws in a bid to crack down on illegal dumping, something Pikitup has acknowledged as a problem, especially in densely populated parts of the city.

He has earmarked Saturday as the day he and members of the EFF will be cleaning up the streets of the inner city following the launch of the Andries Tatane cleaning campaign in Sebokeng Zone 13.

"Look Joburg. Saturday is the day. Let’s bring back the dignity of our people! A dirty place attracts criminals. EFF South Africa's government does not promise; it commits. Members of the public, please come to the cleaning campaign as we claim back our Johannesburg," he said.

He said litter on the streets was one of the things that kept him wide awake at night and has committed to conducting regular clean-up campaigns to ensure the streets look tidy.

Armed with a bachelor's degree in chemistry, physics, and applied mathematics, a BSc and MSc in chemical engineering, and a PhD in chemical engineering, Tshwaku has been described by the party as a capable leader to take the city to greater heights in his new capacity as MMC for community safety.

"This is a milestone for the EFF, which came to the credible realisation that after 10 years of existence and selfless struggle for the emancipation of our people, we are now ready to govern. Our governance is characterised by the highest level of meritocracy, and this commitment is demonstrated by the calibre of those we have deployed as MMCs to the City of Johannesburg," the party said.