Flooding in the Vaal puts homeowners at risk

The river system around the Vaal River and Dam has seen a substantial increase with some areas reporting the worst flooding since 1974. Many properties and vehicles have sustained water damage but there have been no reports of human lives lost, even though several people had to be rescued from their roofs by chopper. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency

Johannesburg – The Vaal Dam has caused significant flooding in Gauteng and central South Africa, resulting in damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as evacuations.

Tarina Vlok, MD at Elite Risk, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure said that flood damage can have significant financial and personal consequences for individuals. She added that living alongside South Africa’s scenic rivers may seem appealing, but it comes with risk.

"High-value properties and holiday homes situated close to riverbanks can be vulnerable to flooding, which poses a great risk for riverfront property owners. Even with flood-control systems in place, varying water levels and flash flooding still occur. We must also remember that many of the floods that have recently taken place are due to controlled water releases, which means authorities are doing what they can to manage the situation. Still, the fallout from flooding often leads to extensive property damage and expensive, time-consuming repairs," said Vlok.

She said that, unfortunately, insurers’ appetite for offering insurance in flood-prone areas is also reducing, so when undertaking a new build, always speak to your insurer or broker first.

The river system around the Vaal River and Dam has seen a substantial increase with some areas reporting the worst flooding since 1974. Many properties and vehicles have sustained water damage but there have been no reports of human lives lost, even though several people had to be rescued from their roofs by chopper. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency

Vlok also added that the most common losses reported when there is increased and heavy rainfall include roof leaks and resultant damages.

"But, there are things that homeowners can do to ensure their properties remain as safe as possible," added Vlok.

She said that most of the damage is the result of deteriorated waterproofing or clogged gutters.

She advised that to avoid this, she always encourages clients to have their roofs maintained regularly, but especially annually before the rainy season.

The river system around the Vaal River and Dam has seen a substantial increase with some areas reporting the worst flooding since 1974. Many properties and vehicles have sustained water damage but there have been no reports of human lives lost, even though several people had to be rescued from their roofs by chopper. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency

"Ensure that gutters are cleared and that all storm-water drainage systems are free of roots and other plant materials. Ensure that your perimeter walls are not damaged by plant roots, which grow more proficiently during rainy seasons. Most insurance policies do not cover damages as a result of gradual causes, wear and tear."

Below, she offers top tips to protect assets against flood-related risks:

If there is a flash flood, get your family to safety. Never underestimate the power of raging flood waters.

If you are ordered to evacuate your property, ensure that you comply as soon as possible. Property can be replaced, but the lives of loved ones or pets cannot.

Maintain your roof regularly before the rainy season.

Ensure your waterproofing is sound. Waterproofing has a short lifespan and must be maintained regularly to remain effective. Pay particular attention to skylights, verandas, and areas where you may have done extensions or alterations.

Clear your gutters, drains, and downspouts regularly. We have seen the damage caused by a single plastic bag in a gutter.

Ensure your windows are sealed correctly.

Always ensure that your property is correctly and adequately insured to avoid disappointment should you have a claim.

The Star