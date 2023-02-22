Downtown Music Hub gets down to music business with Gauteng schools

Johannesburg - Known for being the preferred recording facility for some of the country’s leading musicians, including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Brenda Fassie, Chico Twala, Lucky Dube, Johnny Clegg and many others, the Downtown Music Hub (DMH) has announced a major new Music in Schools programme that brings together 200 musicians to primary and high schools in and around Johannesburg.

This new innovative project seeks to give young people a chance to interact with a world-class music production facility and an opportunity to learn about this creative industry.

Known as the centre for music excellence since 1979 and with some of the best recording studios on the continent, DMH has been the destination of choice for some of the biggest names in the music industry, who trust its facilities with recording award-winning work.

Funded under the Social Employment Fund (SEF) from the office of the president of South Africa, this programme is designed to support social and economic activities across Johannesburg and to provide young people with an opportunity to learn about music from some of the country's most talented artists.

According to DMH chief executive Mpume Mabuza, the project brings with it musicians who have been selected for their expertise, passion for social development, and experience to workshop in an informal manner with learners, sharing their knowledge and passion for music, and inspiring a new generation of musicians and music lovers.

"Music has the power to bring people together and to connect communities, and we believe that this programme will make a real difference to the lives of young people across Johannesburg. As Downtown Music Hub, we are proud to be facilitating this programme and to be playing a role in the development of South Africa's creative industries. We are confident that this initiative will help to nurture the talent of young musicians and provide a platform for their voices to be heard," Mabuza said.

The Music in Schools programme is set to run for a period of nine months and is expected to have a significant impact on the musical landscape of Johannesburg, Mabuza said. Downtown Music Hub is committed to working closely with schools and the local community to ensure the success of the exciting new initiative.

