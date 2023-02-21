Suspect arrested for trying to bribe prosecutor to make his case ‘go away’

Johannesburg - A 40-year-old suspect who allegedly approached a public prosecutor requesting that he assist him in making a case against him “go away” was arrested on Monday.

The SAPS announced on Tuesday that a suspect who was arrested for allegedly bribing a prosecutor was to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

“On January 20, 2023, at about 3.30pm, the suspect approached a public prosecutor, requesting him to assist him to have a case against him to ‘go away’,” said Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

“The suspect is an accused in a corruption case and was released on bail after he was arrested for handing money to a police official in order to release his friend who was detained.”

Kareli said that an operation was launched after the prosecutor reported the matter, and the suspect was arrested after he paid a bribe to the prosecutor.

“The suspect was arrested for corruption outside the magistrate’s court building and detained.”

The accused was set to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The Star