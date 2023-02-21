Illustrator and heritage warrior prepares for first solo showing

Dutywa-born illustrator, designer, and visual artist, Masonwabe Ntloko will take art lovers on a journey with his solo exhibition opening on 23 February 2023 to 23 March 2023. Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - Local creative and illustrator Masonwabe Ntloko gears up for his solo art exhibition, “Iliso lo moya”, where he is set to show off his creations and unique concepts on February 23 at The Katmo Gallery.

Ntloko, who has a knack for telling stories through his art, prides himself on preserving collective heritage, with more emphasis on his Xhosa roots.

His work is a reflection of traditional Xhosa life and its seasons, from initiation to matriarchs in Xhosa regalia to the way life still is for many rural households.

Ntloko’s dedication to his craft has allowed him to work with reputable labels such as Airloom, Yogi Sip, Warner Music Africa, Sony Music, Universal Music, the Charlotte Maxeke Institution, Markham, Airloom, the Mandela Legacy, and Rocking the Daisies.

He has learnt from each one of these encounters, and they have all helped shape his creative experience.

The Eastern Cape-born artist is a firm believer in going after the opportunities that one wishes for, and that has opened doors for him.

“The one thing I was very intentional about was creating work and like moving away from being just a pick-me creator. When I say pick me, creator, I mean the whole idea of sitting and waiting for people and opportunities to come to you. I started putting more energy and working into it. Knowing that this is what I want, this is what I am going to do, and this is how I am going to do it. For me, that was the most important thing," said Ntloko.

"I was so intentional about going for the things that I wanted instead of waiting for them to come to me. So this was one of them where I had an idea for a collaboration with Rocking The Daisies. I approached them, and we had a conversation about it. They understood where I was coming from, and I understood where they came from, and we started working."

He speaks about the opportunity not only to present his heritage but also to celebrate the rich, complex, and dynamic beauty of African creativity.

"I think for me, what I have started realising is that I have moved away from the idea of trying to be unique. You trying to do that is where the problem is. But if you just instinctively do what feels right and natural to you, that is where the uniqueness and being different come from."

Ntloko used his design style to rebrand Warner Music Africa, an opportunity he prides himself on.

"This moment felt like the universe was rewarding me for all the work I put into my craft and the time I was working in the music industry. As a creative, it’s rare that when working with a brand of this magnitude, you are allowed carte blanche to express yourself sincerely and without restriction."

The exhibition opens on February 23 and will close on March 23.

The Star