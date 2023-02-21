ANC defends co-option of Koornhof into the NEC

Johannesburg -The ANC has defended its decision to appoint former National Party member Dr Gerhardus Willem Koornhof as one of four new members to the ANC NEC.

The party also denied allegations made by “Sunday World” that it had come under fire for co-opting Koornhof as an additional member of the party’s highest decision-making body.

Koornhof served as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s parliamentary counsellor in the fifth Parliament from 2014 to 2019. Recently, he has also been seen at many ANC events and served as an ANC caucus member in Parliament.

Koornhof is not the only one who has recently been added to the list of the ANC national executive committee (NEC). Others who have been given a spot are Mapaseka “Steve” Letsike, Fawzia Peer and Alvin Botes.

However, Koornhof’s inclusion stands out due to his close association with the former National Party and being the son of apartheid era cabinet minister Piet Koornhof, who served under John Vorster and PW Botha.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri denied that there has been an outcry over the inclusion of Koornhof into the NEC, saying his inclusion, along with others, was to best give a balance to the character of South African society.

“The ANC has not received any reports or objections from its structures raising concerns about any of the co-opted comrades.

“This co-option is in further strengthening the NEC, in line with rule 12.3.7 of the ANC Constitution, which provides that the NEC shall be constituted by, among others, ‘not more than five additional members that the NEC may co-opt at any time during its term of office in order to provide for balanced representation that reflects the true character of the South African people’,” Bhengu-Motsiri told The Star.

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus rejected Koornhof’s inclusion, saying it was a sign of the ANC’s continued degeneration under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It is outrageous; Koornhof has been brought in to destabilise the ANC. It is the same way the ANC co-opted the leaders of the New National Party into the party, and this is another extension of the same project. You can't have someone like Koornhof within the ANC.

“This is a clear indication of how far the ANC of Ramaphosa has lost the plot. It is sneaky and very courageous to have someone who is opposed to the empowerment of our people being made part of the ANC,” Niehaus said.

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena, also reacting to Koornhof“s co-option, said he could be the next minister of electricity to ensure that he finishes the selling off of Eskom.

“Piet Koornhof’s offspring will likely be Ramaphosa’s minister of electricity or replace that useless Pravin, who is not yielding results fast enough for Stellenbosch. They have now sent a more trusted soldier to complete the Eskom project. Ramaphosa is the biggest problem for SA,” Mokeona said.

Speaking to The Star, political analyst John Molepo said Koornhof’s inclusion was inevitable and is in line with giving the ANC the face of being a “broad church”.

“It was inevitable to co-opt anyone from a certain group to balance the question of diversity/inclusiveness as the ANC is a ‘broad church’. The ANC also needs a portion from the Afrikaner community. Let us hope his co-option would add that much-needed value,” Molapo said.

