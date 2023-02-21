Action Society laments unresolved crime rates in SA

File - Violence contact crimes are on the increase and civil society wants something done about it. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Action Society has once again decried the increase in crime levels announced in Police Minister Bheki Cele’s quarter-three crime statistics, which continue to paint a grim picture when it comes to violent crimes, gender-based violence (GBV), and murder rates in the country.

In a statement on Monday, Action Society coordinator Tshepi Mmekwa said nine out of 10 cases go unresolved in the country, saying this level of incapacity was unacceptable.

"It is completely unacceptable that around nine out of 10 murder cases in South Africa go unsolved. This scourge completely nullifies the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele’s claim that they are making more arrests. It serves absolutely no purpose to arrest people just to release them to continue murdering innocent women and children," Mmekwa said.

Action Society says under the mismanagement of Cele since 2018, the country’s police have continued to deteriorate, with only 14,5% of murders and 10,43% of armed robberies solved, making the police 30% less likely to solve murders and 39% less likely to solve armed robberies.

"During his State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa prioritised strengthening SAPS’ response to crime and corruption.

"But there is no clear plan on how the police will improve its performance. A clear plan would be to get a competent, experienced person to run the police force. A clear plan would be to get rid of all corrupt commissioners, mid-managers and officers.

“Don’t appoint more inexperienced boots on the ground before investing in reservists, crime intelligence capabilities or specialised units.

"Arrests need to have results, not be an attempt to try and make a police report show something positive," she said.

Opposition parties such as the DA and the EFF, as well as civil society organisations such as Action Society, have called for the minister to resign amid an increase in violent crimes.

The Good Party also lamented the recent crime statistics, saying GBV continues to be another big issue.

"Violent crime has increased in all categories. Women and children continue to be preyed on by men, and patriarchy continues to reign. Almost half of the reported rapes took place at the residence of the perpetrator and/or victim. Where should women and children feel safe?

"Between October and December, 500 people were convicted and sentenced for GBVF-related crimes, but during this same period, another 5 000 suspects were arrested for similar offences," the Good Party said.

The Star