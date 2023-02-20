Natu expresses concern about the rising incidents of violence in schools

The National Teachers' Union (Natu) says it is appalled by news of the violent attack on the teacher that took place on the premises of Sarasvati Primary School in Tongaat, north of Durban. Picture: Courtney Africa/ANA

Johannesburg - The National Teachers' Union (Natu) says it is appalled by news of the violent attack on the teacher that took place on the premises of Sarasvati Primary School in Tongaat, north of Durban.

It is reported that the teacher was attacked by the school kitchen staff and hit on the head with a stick.

This incident took place on February 17, 2023, after a staff meeting.

Earlier, the principal had a heated argument with the victim regarding a one-day salary deduction for an unapproved sick leave application.

The union further unpacked the events that led to the alleged assault of the teacher.

"The principal left the meeting with high emotions, shouting that he was 'leaving this school' and 'no one among the staff members will take charge of it.' The victim was confronted by the food handler, alleging that she was harassing her brother (the principal) and hit her on the head with a stick."

"She was badly injured and wounded on the head, with her face covered with blood. This traumatic and devastating episode took place in broad daylight in front of other teachers and learners. Later, a case of assault was opened in Tongaat Police Station, and two suspects were arrested on February 18, 2023."

The suspects are expected to appear before the Magistrate's Court today on charges of assault.

"We thus call on the authorities to commission an investigation to establish the root cause of this catastrophic incident."

"We must send a clear message that violence cannot be tolerated in our schools. We further urge the Department of Education to address the issue of school safety and appoint trained security personnel."

"Natu condemns violence in schools with the contempt it deserves. Bullying and onslaught have no space in our schools. We want to reaffirm our call for the creation of safe schools and plead with the Department of Education to hire competent security staff for the safety of our teachers and learners. The call for professionalism and maturity among the teachers cannot be overemphasised. We expect them to be exemplary and must desist from involving themselves in any conduct endangering their lives and those of children entrusted in their care," Natu President Sibusiso Malinga said.

The Star