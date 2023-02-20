A missing man’s body was found in Diepsloot after being swept away

Following a 7 day search and several kilometres of the Jukskei, River the body of a 37 year old man is found. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency.

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) Aquatic Rescue Team has recovered the body of a male along a river stream in Diepsloot after days of frantic searching.

It is believed the man was swept away last Sunday while crossing the river stream.

City of Joburg spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the news, revealing the man’s body was found and would be handed over to the police.

"@CityofJoburgEMS Aquatic Rescue Team recovered a body of a male patient this afternoon along a river stream in Diepsloot. The man was swept away last Sunday while crossing a river stream. The body will be handed over to Saps @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety," shared Mulaudzi on social media.

The discovery happened a day after the rescue team recovered a body of a 42-year-old female in Lehae who was with her boyfriend before falling in a drainage system.

"@CityofJoburgEMS Aquatic Rescue Unit recovered the body of a 42-year-old female this morning in #Lehae She was swept away this morning when she slipped and fell into a drainage system while walking with her partner. @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety," confirmed Mulaudzi.

The Gauteng Health Department also urged people to be cautious around flooded areas following these reports.

"If you find yourself in flooded areas, move towards high-lying and safe places. Don't attempt to swim as the water flowing is very strong, or attempt to rescue someone if you can't swim or if the water is flowing fast. Don't try to save your belongings, as your life is more precious."

The continued flash floods caused by heavy downpours have ravaged many parts of the country, leaving many without homes.

Last week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned the Gauteng province of heavy downpours, putting out an orange level 5 alert.

According to the models, heavy rainfall (50-80 mm) could cause flooding of roads and settlements.

The SA Weather Service also revealed that inclement weather conditions could pose a threat to life due to fast-flowing streams.

Among the areas that experienced severe flooding were most parts of the Eastern Cape, the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo, the central and eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng, as well as the extreme eastern and north-eastern parts of the North West.

