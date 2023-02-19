The DNA Act will come into operation next month, says Police Minister Bheki Cele

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee into political killings in KZN to sanction an urgent probe into the murder of Zakhele Khuzwayo in KwaMaphumulo Local Municipality. Picture: SAPS Supplied

Johannesburg - The DNA backlog, which was initially over 241 000, is now at 1 600, Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed.

Cele said this was a 99.3% reduction in the country’s DNA backlog figures. He revealed this on Friday while releasing the latest crime statistics figures, which reflect crimes reported to the SAPS from October to December 2022.

Cele announced that they had completed the building and capacitation of the laboratory in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, which he said would drastically relieve pressure on the Western Cape laboratory.

"Police are sharpening their responses to gender-based violence and femicide from an operational and legislative point of view. The Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act, also referred to as the DNA Act, will come into operation on March 3, 2023," said Cele.

He said the DNA Act was a crucial weapon in the police’s arsenal of crime-fighting tools against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), specifically with regard to the identification of offenders.

"This piece of legislation will remove serial rapists off our streets," Cele said. He said 4 992 suspects were arrested for GBVF-related crimes between October and December 2022.

During the same period of reporting, 71 accused were handed down 89 life sentences. About 219 accused were sentenced to between one and nine years' imprisonment, resulting in a total of 1 079 years behind bars.

Cele said 143 accused were sentenced to between 10 and 19 years' imprisonment, which is a combined sentence of 2 063 years' imprisonment. Sixty-seven accused were sentenced to 20 years and more for GBVF-related crimes.

"It is alarming that a total of 5 935 rape incidents took place at the residence of the perpetrator or victim, including residences known by the victim or perpetrator as family, friends or neighbours. We welcome the sentencing of the killer of the 8-year old Tazne van Wyk, who was last week convicted to nine life sentences and 259-and-a-half years behind bars for the gruesome murder and rape of the young girl."

"The call on communities to be allies against crime cannot be understated when it comes to the prevention and combating of GBV and femicide. Someone, somewhere, somehow knows something!" he said.

Cele said it remains a betrayal of humanity to look away and ignore abuse and violence against anyone, let alone women, children and other vulnerable groups in society.

He said taking a video on one’s cellphone and sharing it on social media cannot be a normal response to a pandemic that this country is grappling with.

"When you see something, say something and do something. Information from communities is crucial and can assist in police investigations," he said.

Cele said police were using what was at their disposal amid budget cuts and a growing population to police a violent society.

"We thank the president and Treasury for the new approach in prioritising the massive recruitment in the SAPS and further capacitation of specialised units. This intervention will soon yield positive results in the overall fight against crime," Cele said.

The Star