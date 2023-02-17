SA’s Google search trends for the past year

A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin. Picture: Pawel Kopczynski File Photo Reuters

Johannesburg - Google search trends have revealed what South Africans have been searching for on Google from January 2022 to date.

Google indicates that South Africans have been using the giant search engine to search for ways to understand the economy better, build their skills and build their careers.

It is further revealed that they utilised the search engine to prepare for interviews and find new opportunities.

Matt Brittin, president of Google Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, commented about the SA trends and said: “It’s great to see people in South Africa showing more of an interest in the transformational technology that is AI. AI is already a key part of many of our lives. In fact, if you use Google tools regularly, you’re probably using AI without even realising it. It’s what helps Maps give you the fastest or most fuel-efficient route, or Search to find what you’re looking for. We’re continuing to pursue AI boldly and responsibly, creating tools that improve the lives of as many people as possible.”

AI (artificial intelligence) was searched for more than ever in 2022, both globally and nationally, with South Africans searching for the term 90% more than in 2021.

South Africans also used Google for advice on how to protect their privacy and security online, to learn new digital skills, grow their careers, and become more sustainable.

In an uncertain year economically, searches for inflation reached an all-time global high in 2022 and a five-year high in South Africa, increasing by 80% since 2021.

Trending searches in South Africa included “current inflation rate” (+130%), while South Africans also turned to Google to better understand “oil prices today" (+1 220%) and ”petrol fuel prices“ (+800%).

But South Africans are not just turning to Google to understand these issues; they are also exploring resources to navigate these challenges and build their careers. Searches for “cybersecurity courses” advanced by 240%, while searches for “digital marketing courses” increased by 90%.

People also turned to Google to prepare for job interviews and find new opportunities, with searches for “how to introduce yourself in an interview” increasing by 350%, “how to write a CV in South Africa” increasing by 220%, and “how to negotiate a salary offer” increasing by 190%.

These trends also show that South Africans value environmentalism and sustainability.

Topics including greenwashing, solar power, carbon neutrality and electric vehicles all reached record-high levels of search interest.

Across the world, searches for “climate change”, “climate crisis”, “eco-anxiety” and “sustainability” reached record highs, while in South Africa, searches for “environmentalism” rose by 460%, “green growth” by 270%, and “energy transition” by 150%.

