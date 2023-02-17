Friends and colleagues pay respect to Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane

16 February 2023 Family and friends of the slayn Chef and AKA manager Tebello Tibz Motsoane arriving at his memorial service that was held at Observatory East of Johannesburg. Tibz and AKA were gunned down in Durban on the 10th of February by the unknown killers who are yet to be arrested. | Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Friends and colleagues of renowned businessman Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane gathered at Sacred Heart College in Observatory to bid farewell to slain rapper AKA’s former manager and long-time friend.

Tibz, as he was affectionately known, was gunned down alongside AKA outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road in Durban last Friday night.

Almost a week after this tragic event, police have yet to arrest anyone over the two murders, which have sent shock waves through the country.

Tibz has been remembered for his love for food and music, as well as his business acumen, after his brand Show Love was credited with launching the music career of his friend AKA.

His friend and former schoolmate Tebogo Moalusi described Tibz as a true baller who loved basketball and took pride in following his dreams.

“Tebello was a true baller who took pride in himself and the world. He was a baller, not because he played basketball, but because he attacked his dreams with precision and slam-dunked his dreams whenever he needed to approach his dreams,” Moalusi said of his friend.

He was also celebrated for his achievements in business and the contribution he made to society, having made a name for himself as an author, restaurant owner and chef, among the many accolades that followed him for the better part of his 40-year-old life on earth.

As a student, Motsoane was described as a gentle giant who made a difference in the lives of his friends and the world by his former biology teacher, Mrs Blanckense.

She said she was devastated after learning the sad news last week and clearly remembered him as one of her students at the school.

“He was an incredible gentle giant and had the ability to make people feel welcome. His group of basketball players gave us as good as they got. The tragedy of his death brought the school together. He was part of a community that knew how to have fun, be naughty, and be respectful at the same time.”

“The class of 2000 is known for the incredible friendships that have lasted to this day. He was an incredible person who has in his way made a great contribution to society,” said Blanckense.

“He had this aura of attesting people. Wherever he was, there was a legion of people, and he had this ability to attract people. He morphed from ‘Tebello’ to ‘Tibz’, and was the scholar of all things cool. He exhibited his love for the arts during his years and became a creative director from early on in high school,“ said Zoya Sisulu of her friend and former classmate.

A video montage of his life and times, as well as his achievements, was displayed on a screen during the service, as the room was given a last glimpse into his life well-lived.

Members of the Forbes family who so tragically lost their son in AKA also came to pay tribute to Motsoane, who was celebrated for his love of people and his giving spirit.

“He always showed love and hosted parties and events that drew people together. Some friends met their partners and business partners through the events and parties he hosted,” said Themba Mngadi, another friend.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his cousin Stephen Kitledi said the family was distraught over the loss of their son and his cousin’s brother.

“He had the warmest and most engaging smile, and when he cracked his smile, we all knew it was going to be a good day. Even though he took a bite of my finger, he was passionate and had a huge character and personality. He touched so many lives through his art, business, and journey of life," Tlikedi said of his cousin.