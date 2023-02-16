Three kidnapping and murder suspects arrested following missing persons case in Reiger Park area

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) nabbed three suspects in the Reiger Park area following a missing person case. Picture: Supplied/ EMPD

Johannesburg - The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) nabbed three suspects in the Reiger Park area, following a missing person case.

On Wednesday morning at 8am, the EMPD’s Special Task Team (STT) arrested the three suspects for kidnapping and murder, following a missing persons case.

According to EMPD media liaison officer Constable Katlego Mphahlele, two suspects involved in a house break-in in the area were apprehended and assaulted by six members of the community in the middle of January this year.

"During the kangaroo court, one suspect succumbed to his wounds and his body went missing, while the other managed to escape. Acting on a tip off from a concerned member of the community, three suspects from the six who were involved in the assault were spotted and apprehended," said Mphahlele.

The dumping site were the man’s body was found wrapped in refuse bags. Picture: Supplied/ EMPD

"The trio, who are between the ages of 23 and 37, confessed to the killing and volunteered to take the EMPD officers to a shallow grave in the nearest mining dump, by Delmore Gardens," Mphahlele said.

According to the metro police, the SAPS and other stakeholders were organised, and the dumping site was visited where a body wrapped in refuse bags was discovered.

The threesome were taken to the Reiger Park police station, and they are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

"The hunt is on for the other three, who vanished within thin air," said Mphahlele.

The Star