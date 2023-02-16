SANDF on the ground to offer assistance to flood-stricken communities in Limpopo

Two men were airlifted to safety after they were stranded on a small island on the Letaba River for several days following severe floods. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - The SANDF continues to provide support to many flood-stricken communities in Limpopo as heavy downpours continue unabated.

On Wednesday, the SANDF offered disaster relief to rescue two community members who were trapped for three days on an island in the Letaba River in Tzaneen, Limpopo, following heavy downpours that caused rivers to burst their banks in many parts of the country.

In a statement shared with “The Star”, the SANDF said they have been operating with other disaster management agencies as part of Operation Chariot to assist trapped villagers.

“In doing this task, the SANDF operates in concert with various government disaster management agencies as part of Operation Chariot to reach out to many trapped villagers who were severely affected by flooding conditions caused by torrential rains leading to localised flooding over most parts of South Africa since Friday, February 10, 2023.

“Amid warnings of disruptive rains over several parts of the country, resulting in the declaration of a state of disaster by the President of the Republic, the SANDF activated its inherent search and rescue capabilities, which received a request from the Mpumalanga disaster management centre to render much-needed relief to flood victims in Limpopo province.

“The rescue operation that saw two civilians rescued from the banks of the river was conducted using a hoist technique by the Oryx helicopter from 17 Squadron, supported by ER24 crew members. The rescued flood victims were later taken to Tzaneen Clinic for treatment of dehydration and related conditions, after which they were released from the clinic.”

As a result of severe weather conditions that wreaked havoc in many parts of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster.

According to the Presidency, the decision was taken to encourage an intensive, co-ordinated response to floods affecting the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and North West provinces.

Mpumalanga was also harshly hit by the inclement weather conditions.

As a result of continued torrential rains, the Kruger National Park (KNP) management temporarily closed some of the remote camps and evacuated staff members to nearer safer camps until the situation improved.

“As a precautionary measure, gravel roads and remote camps have been temporarily closed, including those used to evacuate guests from Lower Sabie, Biyamiti, and Crocodile Bridge out of the KNP yesterday. Closures are necessary to ensure everybody’s safety during this time, and we would like to advise guests to keep to the tar roads while driving inside the park. A disaster management team is in motion, and periodic updates will be released until the situation improves,” said KNP managing executive Oscar Mthimkhulu.

The Star