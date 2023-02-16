Green Scorpions investigate parcel containing reptiles smuggled using PostNet

Johannesburg - The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment’s Environmental Management inspectors, more commonly known as the Green Scorpions, confiscated a number of reptiles that were allegedly being smuggled from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal using PostNet.

"The parcel confiscated on February 8, 2023, contained Sungazer lizards and a venomous cobra, as well as another type of girdled lizard and two indigenous skinks. Two men have been arrested on charges of the illegal possession, transport, and illegal trade in species listed in terms of the Threatened or Protected Species regulations under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba)," said the department spokesperson Albi Modise.

The department said that following the arrests of the men at the PostNet branch in Pretoria, their home was searched by the Green Scorpions, supported by the SAPS K9 unit.

"A total of 19 reptiles and amphibians were seized during the searches. These included African bull frogs and an African rock python, which are listed on the Threatened or Protected Species List. Other reptiles found on the premises are listed in terms of the Gauteng provincial nature conservation ordinance," Modise said.

The accused, Barend (Johan) Coetzee, 28, and Xander Aylward, 19, appeared in the Cullinan District Court on February 10. The men have been released on bail, and the matter has been postponed until March 30, for further investigation.

The department applauded members of the public who assisted in reporting any suspicious activity that could be linked to wildlife crime.

The Star