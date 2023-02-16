COMPETITION: Two lucky readers stand a chance to win two Gordon’s hampers valued at R2 500

Johannesburg - On January 23, Diageo hosted an experiential event introducing the new Gordon’s flavours to the local market.

Guests in attendance received a first-hand taste of the cocktails from the new flavours – Pink Berry and Sunset Orange – through mixology classes in the sunset setting of the rooftop Hallmark House with 360-degree views of Johannesburg.

Gordon’s said that the Pink Berry is made with the highest quality ingredients and has been crafted to balance the taste of Gordon’s Gin with the natural sweetness of raspberry and strawberry, while Gordon’s Sunset Orange is crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon’s with fresh orange notes.

“Locally, white spirit sales continue to grow because of factors such as enticing flavours that allow the adventurous gin lovers to indulge in different tastes and recipes,” the liquor company said.

“Now with the arrival of these two new flavours, perfect for summer, you can impress your friends by serving Mzansi’s favourite gin with tonic, ice and the appropriate wedges of fruit to suit your palate.”

The Star is giving away two Gordon’s hampers valued at R2 500 to two lucky readers. The hamper includes Gordon’s branded sunglasses, Gordon’s branded Thesis bucket hat, Gordon’s branded gin glass, Gordon’s branded unisex sling bag, a bottle of Gordon’s Flavours and a Bluetooth speaker.

To stand a chance to win, tell us about your perfect sunset moment with Gordon’s flavours. Send your answers to [email protected]

The competition closes on Friday at 9am. Terms and conditions apply.

