Soweto Spiritual Singers to perform at Joburg Theatre

Johannesburg - Internationally acclaimed musical group the Soweto Spiritual Singers, founded by multi-talented siblings Nkululeko and Vicky Vilakazi, will be performing for the first time at the Joburg Theatre next month.

Born in Soweto, the Vilakazis came from a humble family where both parents were pastors and ministers of the gospel. Their parents couldn’t afford to pay for tertiary education, so the siblings turned to their passion, music, to try to earn a living.

In 2007, Vicky and Nkululeko founded the Soweto Spiritual Singers, and in 2009 they started touring across Europe.

“The choir was formed to celebrate our ‘Unity in Diversity’ as a nation,” said Vicky.

“We want to present our cultures and traditions in energetic performances accompanied with dance, ululating, and an exhilarating towering of joy to the world.”

The Soweto Spiritual Singers have shown their talent in theatres all over the world, selling out performances in Europe, the UK and all over Africa. This choir’s performance at the Joburg Theatre will mark its debut at the theatre.

“We felt that it was time to perform at home and to bring the magic of our show to South Africa,” added Nkululeko.

The impressive 22-member “world music” vocal and band ensemble group, along with dancers and a five-piece band, showcases the diverse “Spiritual Sounds of Africa” through beautiful harmonies, a riot of colours, dance, drums, evocative melodies, and much more.

The choir’s notable achievements include winning an award as Best Group at the Crown Gospel Awards and being nominated for a South African Music Award (Sama) as the Best Group, both in 2011.

The group’s career highlights also include performing the song “Something Inside So Strong” at Nelson Mandela’s 91st birthday, performing at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, as well as recording on the soundtrack for the Broadway and Disney production movie of “The Lion King” with Lebo M, as well as more recently on “The Woman King” soundtrack.

When South Africa hosted the Soccer World Cup in 2010, the Soweto Spiritual Singers were one of the acts selected to perform at the opening ceremony to welcome the world and showcase what the country had to offer. Their song “Sign of a Victory”, featuring R Kelly, was the opening track of the official 2010 Fifa World Cup album.

The Star