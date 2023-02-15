Serial rapist sentenced to nine life sentences

Serial rapist and murderer Moehydian Pangaker has been sentenced to nine life sentences, 28 years and six months of imprisonment by the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division. Photographer: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Serial rapist and murderer Moehydian Pangaker has been sentenced to nine life sentences, 28 years and six months of imprisonment by the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division.

His sentencing follows his arrest for the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk.

The girl, from Connaught Estate, in Ravensmead, was last seen on February 7, 2020, after she left her home to buy a sucker lollipop at a shop, a few metres from her home. The child’s body was found in a stormwater drain, along the N1 highway in Worcester, 12 days later. Pangaker had pointed it out to the police.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Pangaker’s sentence comes after his conviction on October 26, 2022, on 21 of the 27 charges the state preferred against him.

"The charges include eight counts of rape of children, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation of children; several counts of assault on children; kidnapping; incest; desecration of a corpse; and absconding from parole," said the NPA.

The NPA said Pangaker denied his involvement in any of the crimes, which left Senior State Advocate Lenro Badenhorst having to prove the state’s case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Badenhorst described Pangaker as "a monster who cannot be tolerated in a civilised community."

"It is submitted that the accused is a repetitive offender who indiscriminately targets young girls for sexual pleasure, and therefore, his moral blameworthiness is high. The accused should be punished with the most severe punishment possible for his reprehensible actions."

"There are no reasonable prospects of rehabilitation for the accused. He is a danger to society, and a long-term sentence would be an appropriate punishment for the offences. The chances to re-offend are very high. He has shown no remorse," he said.

Pangaker has, according to the NPA, been in conflict with the law several times, especially with crimes involving children.

"In 2001, he kidnapped and killed his child. The Bellville Regional Court convicted and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment for culpable homicide and kidnapping (abduction). He was also convicted of the neglect of his child. His notoriety came to the fore following his arrest for the kidnapping, rape, murder, and desecration of the body of eight-year-old Van Wyk. Her decomposing body was found on the N1 highway with her hand missing," added the Prosecuting Authority.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Advocate Nicolette Bell, commended the family, friends, neighbours, and the rest of the community for standing up to assist the police finding Tazné’s body and, eventually, her killer.

"I want to commend those who raised their hands in this fight for justice for all the victims of these heinous crimes and the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. I want to commend those who came forward as witnesses," said Bell.

Bell said that the NPA asked for these sentences because we believed that this accused will never be rehabilitated; he is a repeat offender who targeted the most vulnerable in our society.

"We believed there was no proper sentence other than long-term imprisonment. We are very much happy that the court ordered that the judgment and sentence judgment be included in the file to be sent to the Department of Correctional Services so that these sentences can be considered when he applies for parole," said Bell.

The Star