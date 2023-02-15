Eastern Cape born muso Zuko Kupiso is rearing to go as he anticipates the release of his second album later this year. Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - There is no stopping Eastern Cape-born musician Zuko Kupiso from rising to the top.

This 26-year-old’s debut album, No One is Safe, with the lead single, Qhawe Lam, catapulted him to fame after the song became a constant feature in one of the country’s leading telenovelas, "The Wife," which premiered on ShowMax over two years ago.

Kupiso has since made inroads into the local music charts, and he now hopes to cement his position even further with his soon-to-be-released second album.

His second album will be released this year, and having tasted success, this young muso, who grew up singing in his church choir, has high hopes of further success.

Kupiso told his parents when he was in Grade 5 that he wanted to record music, but they urged him to finish school first.

“If I don’t make it as a musician, I must at least have a qualification,” Kupiso said his parents told him.

Two decades later, Kupiso is living his dream as he continues to put the finishing touches on his second body of work.

He is looking forward to the release of this album, which he says had the blessing of veteran music maestro Vusi Nova.

“I might not have a date for the release of my upcoming album yet, but working with Vusi Nova and my producer Ntiyiso Thwala is bound to have a positive effect on my career. I am still planning on working with more of my favourite artists and producers. I believe my fans are ready for the next level, and they are expecting an amazing project.”

Kupiso who anticipates the release of his album in July, said he wanted the album to resonate with the listeners, which is why he was not in a rush to release it yet.

“The album is still being cooked and will be out around July. I am trusting God for the right date,” he said.

On the success of his previous single, which has been streamed more than 3 million times, Kupiso said: “Qhawe Lam is a single from my previous album, and it has reached over 3.5 million streams, which shows that South Africa and the world have received my music with open hearts. My music commissioned on Showmax was one of the tools that brought my music in front of millions of listeners, and my career was never the same again.”

