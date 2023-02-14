Unions slam security firms not paying medical aid

Johannesburg - Unions in the private security sector have condemned the fraudulent deductions of millions of Rands from the salaries of poorly paid security officers.

According to NUMSA, SATAWU, and other unions organising in the security sector, scores of security companies do not care about workers or their families. They say security officers are facing an onslaught from all sides.

“On the one hand, the state has adopted austerity measures that attack workers through high fuel and food prices as well as high interest rates, whilst on the other hand, non-compliant security companies collude with unscrupulous healthcare service providers to deny workers their well-deserved healthcare benefits despite deducting millions from their salaries as part of the collective agreement of the National Bargaining Council for the Private Security Sector,” the unions said in a statement.

The unions said they would be embarking on picket lines at the gates of companies that have been found guilty of not paying medical aid contributions. The unions said the security workers were some of the most exploited workers by their companies.

“We acknowledge that the Council for Medical Schemes is currently investigating cases where security companies deduct money from workers for medical insurance but fail to pay it over to Affinity Health, which is the designated service provider. The medical insurance benefit, together with other benefits and allowances, is part of the Main Collective Agreement of the Council.

“In South Africa, there are approximately 700 000 security officers, but only 250 000 are registered for health insurance and provident funds,” said the unions.

According to the unions, many workers were forced to use public health facilities even though they pay for medical benefits from their salaries every month.

“Sadly, the deductions do not reach Affinity Health, the designated service provider, and instead end up in the pockets of non-compliant companies. Likewise, some of these monies are channelled to unscrupulous service providers for inferior benefits.

“Universal Health and Dis-chem, through its subsidiary Kaelo, actively encourage non-compliance by offering inferior products to replace the appointed service provider. This is against the spirit of collective bargaining, as they participated fully in the tender processes and are aware of their implications. It is interesting to note that Dis-chem’s in-house security officers are registered with Affinity Health, but they deny other workers the same benefits through Kaelo,“ said the unions.

The Star