A prayer service and candlelight vigil was held outside Wish restaurant in Durban following the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Johannesburg - The memorial service of South African entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane will take place on Thursday at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg.

Hip-hop maestro AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and his friend and former manager Motsoane were gunned down outside a popular eatery on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday evening. The SAPS has mounted a manhunt for the gunmen, with images of the two of them caught on CCTV doing the rounds on social media.

The Motsoane family announced on Tuesday that his memorial will take place at a special send-off ceremony where close friends, family and selected media will gather for a special tribute in Observatory, Johannesburg.

The memorial service will also be live-streamed.

“The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days. Financial contributions are welcomed by the family at this time,” the family said.

His funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend.

