Joburg - The grieving family of Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes have acknowledged the outpouring of love they have received over the past few days.

Hip hop maestro AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and his friend and former manager Motsoane were gunned down outside a popular eatery on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday evening.

The SAPS has mounted a manhunt for the gunmen, with images of the two of them caught on CCTV doing the rounds on social media.

“Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as family, but by a nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and the Megacy,” the Forbes family said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music.”

The family said therefore, his memorial will be open to the public as well as streamed online.

The memorial service will take place on Friday at 3pm at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Limited tickets will be available on Webtickets.

“We’d also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral due to observing cultural protocol,” the family said.

Forbes will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday and his father, Tony Forbes will be giving a public statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The Star