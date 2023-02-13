Joy, singing and dancing at Alexandra Secondary School sanitary pad drive

The Vivian Mokome Foundation and the George Sebulela Foundation descended on Alexandra Secondary School in Alexandra for a sanitary pad drive, which resulted in Grade 12 learners receiving a year’s supply of sanitary pads. Picture: Supplied.

Joburg - The Vivian Mokome Foundation and the George Sebulela Foundation descended on Alexandra Secondary School in Alexandra for a sanitary pad drive, which resulted in Grade 12 learners receiving a year’s supply of sanitary pads.

Joy, singing, dancing and motivational talks graced a rainy Alexandra day.

The event was supported by The Star’s editor Sifiso Mahlangu, Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad, musician Lady Du, football legend Brian Baloyi and actor Meshach Mavuso.

Sebulela and Mokome told the learners that success was possible with diligence and patience.

“My hope is that no girl child should miss school because it’s that time of the month. I want girls to go to school; this country depends on it,” network-based entrepreneur Mokome said.

“I too am from the very background as you are. It took education and work; it’s not just for us to talk to girls and women; we must talk to men too and to each other about what it means to protect women. Sanitary wear is a huge step in that direction,” Sebulela said.

The South African Human Rights Commission records that “the neglect of women’s sexual and reproductive health is pervasive and that women continue to suffer discrimination in health-related issues like menstruation. It is important to note that lack of access to sanitary towels has adverse effects not only on school attendance, but also has ripple effects on the economic development of communities and countries as a whole. It is not just the girls and women who benefit from having proper menstrual hygiene; the broader society and national economies can profit from better menstruation management. Therefore, women’s sexual and reproductive health are not just women’s issues, but are societal issues.”

“Reaching puberty is an inevitable part of life, and one of the changes that females undergo at this stage is menstruation. Menstruation is a particularly salient issue because it has a more pronounced effect on the quality and enjoyment of fundamental human rights by women and adolescent girls than do other aspects of puberty. The harsh reality is that disposable sanitary products are prohibitively expensive for many girls and women, making it difficult to maintain good menstrual hygiene. Together, these constraints may result in women and girls being denied basic human rights.

“There is a need to address barriers to education that are particular to a biological gender. Women and girls’ education is critically important, not only for harnessing the nation’s human resources for development, but also for raising their self-esteem and confidence. Girls and women are deprived of receiving education, and this is not on the same grounds as their male counterparts. The grave lack of appropriate sanitary towels can push menstruating girls out of school, which results in absenteeism and increased dropout rates. Statistical research by the UN confirms that 1 in 10 girls in Africa miss school during menstruation, which is an appalling reality.”

“The lack of menstrual hygiene products inflicts indignity on millions of women and girls. They continue to experience a menstrual cycle with no clean materials to manage the period in a dignified manner. There is no dignity without basic necessities such as sanitary napkins. This perpetuates a culture of silence that forces many to cope in isolation.”

The Star editor Sifiso Mahlangu applauded Mokome and Sebulela for their great effort towards young women’s dignity. “I’m always so happy to get involved in initiatives that assist youth and communities. Telling the stories of such communities is why I became a storyteller. Many of us addressing you today were much like you, in communities similar to this, and we made it through prayer, study and hard work. I hope today is like a new dawn for you, the dawning of a day that you will say, I will make it, I will succeed.”

The foundation is set to visit more schools this month.

