Union concerned over retrenchment of 6 000 post office workers

Johannesburg - The SA Post Office is set to retrench 6 000 workers. This comes after the DA’s objection to the closure of some of the entitity’s branches in Mitchell’s Plain.

In a statement, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it has learnt with shock that the Post Office is planning to retrench the bulk of its workers after a Section 189 notice.

"The Post Office has dropped a bombshell at the doorstep of the CWU by giving a notice in terms of Section 189 and 189(A), which means it intends to dismiss 6 000 workers.

“The notice comes a week after the company called a meeting with the unions to discuss the 40% salary cuts or hours of work reduction with all key stakeholders present. However, the company failed to adhere to its own processes where such matters should or can be discussed at the bargaining chamber with all key stakeholders," the union said.

The DA said that this decision to close branches and retrench workers would affect thousands of residents who relied on Post Office services

"Thousands of residents will be affected by this ridiculous decision, especially those who rely on the post office for the withdrawal of their South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) i grants."

"It is unacceptable to expect affected residents to visit other branches outside of Mitchells Plain, far from their homes. People are struggling to make ends meet as it is, and extra-travel costs will only add to their burden," the DA said.

The union has called for the government to intervene in the matter, saying that the post office should be given a financial bailout to avoid the looming retrenchments.

"This comes immediately after the State of the Nation Address, where the president spoke about improving the economy, that is turning the tide against the high unemployment rate... The CWU calls for the urgent state intervention, which includes but is not limited to financial injection.

"The separation of the Post Bank has a serious negative impact on the finances and growth of the entity. The union remains opposed to the plan to retrench workers, particularly when it is clear that business prospects are greater," the union said.

