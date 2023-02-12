SABC1 dramedy ‘uBettina Wethu’ makes its third comeback

Johannesburg - SABC1 dramedy uBettina Wethu is set to make its third comeback.

Popular Metro FM radio host Mo Flava has joined the cast of Season 3 of dramedy uBettina Wethu as the show’s resident DJ. This will be the first foray into acting for the award-winning radio and television presenter, who has had various stints as a television presenter.

Tonight marks the show’s season premiere with an additional cast that includes Muvhango actress Zonke Mchunu as Zitha Buthelezi Jones and Danica Jones as the sassy Crystal Snyman.

Producers of the show have promised viewers yet another loveable season centred on the humorous life and whirlwind romances of Bettina, played by Kamogelo Molathloe.

The show, which airs every Monday to Wednesday at 7.30 pm, also features an array of talented actors and actresses, including Lunga Tshabalala as Dingaan Jiyane and Hungani Ndlovu as Duma

Bettina Wethu, a dramedy that is an adaptation of the Columbian series Yo Soy Betty La Fea, is a television drama that has been successfully adapted for local audiences in 19 countries, including the US adaptation and global hit, Ugly Betty.

uBettina Wethu, Season 2, was about breaking all television conventions, while the third season seeks to return with a bang with a mixture of thrills and loads of surprises.

“Season 3 will see Betty at the helm of Nubia alongside her business partner and romantic interest, Duma, while embarking on an ultimate relationship test. The season will also explore the personal lives of other characters in the world of Nubia,” the producers say.

Molatlhoe, who portrays the role of Betty, says she is excited to see how the writers have dug deeper into Betty’s career, trials and tribulations, as well as her personal struggles with relationships.

“The storyline is relatable, and for me, these themes talk to an audience that faces these challenges daily and wants ways to navigate through them,” Molathloe said.

Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, who is one of the show’s producers, said this season brings with it revetting storylines and loads of romantic drama.

“The season will also explore the personal lives of other characters in the world of Nubia. We are thrilled to be back on set with another riveting season full of laughs, cries and personal journeys. We have made a commitment to write authentic stories that resonate with ordinary South Africans, whether at home, work, or running a business; these stories are what make us unique as a people,” he said.

The Star