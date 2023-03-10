YouTube has announced changes to its policy on profanity

YouTube has announced changes to its policy on foul language. File picture: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

YouTube is changing its policy on swearing.

The video sharing platform – which is owned by Google – has gone back on guidelines updated in November which grouped all swearwords together and meant any foul language appearing in either the first seven seconds or “consistently” could result in the video being demonetised.

However, YouTube monetisation policy head Conor Kavanagh has now said: “Upon reviewing our own enforcement data, we found the profanity policy resulted in a stricter approach than we intended.”

Now, YouTube's support page has been updated to reflect the change, which results in a relaxing of the restrictions.

Under the guidance for content that can “earn ad revenue”, it lists: “Abbreviated or censored profanity, or words like ‘hell’ or ‘damn’ in the title, thumbnail, or video.

“Moderate profanity like b****, douchebag, a*****e, and s*** used frequently in the video.

“Most profanity used within music or stand-up comedy video content.”

When it comes to stronger profanity such as the F-word, those used in the first seven seconds, as well as moderate swearing like “s***” in the title or thumbnail, could earn “limited or no ad revenue”.

Other content falling into that category includes “focal usage of profanity throughout a video”, as well as “profanity used in the title or thumbnail of music or stand-up comedy content”.

Meanwhile, stronger profanity – such as “f***” – in thumbnails or titles will result in the video earning no ad revenue, as will the use of hateful language in the video.

BANG ShowBiz Tech