How to get early access to Instagram’s upcoming influencer tool

Meta-owned social network Instagram is set to launch a new tool appealing to influencers on the platform and possibly those shooting their shot at social media stardom.

The photo-sharing platform recently announced its upcoming Broadcast Channels feature, allowing its users access to a one-to-many messaging tools to engage with their followers at scale.

Content creators on the platform can use broadcast channels to update followers and share behind-the-scenes moments using text, photos, video, voice notes and polls.

“We’re always exploring new ways to help creators directly reach their audience and form deeper connections with their communities. (On Friday), Mark Zuckerberg announced broadcast channels on Instagram with his own ‘Meta Channel’,” Instagram said.

“Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for creators to invite all of their followers into and engage with their most interested fans.”

In the coming months, Instagram said it would add more features to the platform to allow creators to better engage with their audience.

How Instagram Broadcast Channels work

While the feature has yet to be released widely to the public, some US creators have access to the feature. It is expected to roll out in the coming weeks to more users.

Once granted access to the features, Broadcast Channels can be started directly within the Instagram inbox. Followers of creators making use of Broadcast Channels will receive a notification requesting whether they want to join the channel.

When a creator’s Broadcast Channel goes live, Instagram has encouraged them to promote it through stories. A new hyperlinked sticker becomes available in the sticker pack.

“As soon as the broadcast channel is live, creators can encourage followers to join by using the ‘join channel’ sticker in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile.

“For creators with Subscriptions who want to create a broadcast channel open to all followers, be sure to set the audience to ‘all followers’. There’s also the option to create a broadcast channel limited to paid subscribers for your most exclusive content,” Instagram said.

Instagram has also announced that creators can apply for early access.

While the feature is being tested among a handful of creators, Meta has also announced that Broadcast Channels will soon make their way to Facebook.

IOL Tech