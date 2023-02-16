WhatsApp hack: how you could soon send an entire HD movie to friends

On WhatsApp 16MB is the maximum file size allowed for all media that can be sent or forwarded. It also equates to between 90 seconds and 3 minutes of video. File picture: Denis Charlet AFP

It may seem unbelievable and highly impossible, but could you send an entire HD film over WhatsApp? According to speculation in an upcoming update, this could soon happen – technically.

According to WhatsApp reporting blog WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform may soon announce that the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size is available, making it easier to share large documents.

“A wi-fi connection is recommended in order to share those large documents quickly. In addition, when you share large files or documents on WhatsApp using a mobile data connection, the amount of data consumed can quickly add up, so we suggest using a wi-fi connection to avoid similar situations and save mobile data,” the blog reported.

Sharing large files via instant messaging apps and other platforms offering similar cloud file-sharing options is nothing new, with platforms like Telegram offering such functionality.

Despite this, most platforms do not blatantly encourage the sharing of large or long video files or even do not allow users the ability to do so.

On WhatsApp, for example, 16MB is the maximum file size allowed for all media, including photos, videos or voice messages, that can be sent or forwarded through the platform across all devices. It also equates to between 90 seconds and 3 minutes of video.

However, with some basic understanding of file types (which many people already know), coupled with rumours of WhatsApp’s file size sharing increase, it could soon be possible to share your favourite movie with a friend fairly easily.

How to change file types to share videos:

Given that WhatsApp will soon allow you to share a 2GB file and that an HD-ready movie with a resolution of 720p could easily come in under 2GB, a film could be shared with a friend by changing the file type or extension.

Most mobile devices don’t allow users to access the root folders of a smartphone to change the file extension. However, all PCs – Windows or Mac – let one do so.

If you can change file types from your smartphone, this is the easiest way. If not, you must change the file extension file on a PC and use a cable to transfer the manipulated file.

Once received, the file will have to be converted back to the original file to be viewed, meaning the recipient would have to convert the file type back to the original.

The benefit of this is that it adds a second layer of encryption offered by WhatsApp for file sharing using this method.

How to change file types on Windows 10:

– Open File Explorer.

– Click to open the “View” tab.

– Tick the “File name extensions”.

– This will make file extensions visible.

– Rename your file from the video format, i.e. “.mp4” to “.docx” or even “.pdf”.

– Send the video to your phone or desktop and share it with your recipient. (They will have to do the same when they receive it.)

How to change file types on Mac OS X:

– Double-click or press enter to access the file’s name.

– Rename your file from the video format, i.e. “.mp4” to “.docx” or even “.pdf”.

– Hit “Enter” on your keyboard to change the name, which will then disguise it as a new file type.

Remember that this method isn’t illegal, despite this sharing movie.

However, with the internet littered with free films and documentaries, this method could be useful, even for sharing large files or encrypting them.

IOL Tech