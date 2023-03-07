Next-level mobile photography with the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro: A must have smartphone in 2023

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro breaks visual boundaries through its revamped imaging system which features the Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera. The smartphone is testimony that its imaging innovation is nothing short of remarkable.

Through XMAGE, HUAWEI showcases the epitome of its technical expertise and provides a new era of innovative mobile imagery, which offers consumers a superior user experience. According to Vice President of Strategy Marketing at HUAWEI Consumer BG, Li Changzhu, images have become the common language of today, and mobile phones play an increasingly significant in how the world communicates.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is designed with uncompromising attention to detail and represents HUAWEI’s commitment to meeting the needs of its users. It’s vast display, powerful battery, premium design and high performance, all facilitate a smart and seamless digital immersion. In addition, the camera unlocks new capabilities, thanks to key advances in the optical system and mechanical structure.

The pillars of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro camera

The HUAWEI Mate50 pro has four technical pillars: an optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology, and image processing, that heightens the user experience by offering consumers a new shooting paradigm. The new camera technology, the HUAWEI XMAGE fuses science with culture and aesthetics with technology, for an improved shooting experience. Here’s why the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s camera is receiving the attention it deserves:

An image engine that exceeds expectations

The Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera system on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has been upgraded across the board. The technology brand’s multi-size variable aperture design for its optical system, supports 10-size adjustments to the physical aperture through adjustable blades.

With the Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro allows you to capture quality images, during the day and night and auto-adjusts the aperture to meet the needs of any moment. The image algorithms have also been upgraded by adopting an XD Fusion Pro ultra-HD image engine and computing optics that exceed physical limits, for clearer and more detailed images.

Customisable photographic styles suited for various expressions

The XMAGE filters, including Original, Vivid, and Bright, brings beautiful image styles that complement the new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera. The Original filter captures true-to-life colours, textures and details; and the Vivid filter captures striking scenes with innovative imaging system, dialling up the contrast between bright and dark areas. The Bright filter improves dark shots by balancing light and clear contrasts.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro - the premium smartphone with an extraordinary design fits perfectly into your daily lifestyle

Shooting modes that are designed to improve your skills

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro builds on already industry-leading photography across eight shooting scenarios, including True-To Life shots amplified by the choice between physical and Virtual Aperture, Super Night, Telephoto Shot, Cinematic-like, Super Macro, Fine Portrait, Large-dynamic-range, and Snapshot, helping users capture the most important moments in their lives.

Amongst other outputs, these shooting modes enable users to capture detail with unimaginable precision, broaden views to capture vast landscapes, and generate optical-level blurring for subjects to stand out.

In addition to the shooting modes, other technologies such as image stabilisation, autofocus, and depth sensing, have also played a significant role in improving the smartphone’s imaging.

Overall, the evolution of the HUAWEI Mate50 Series’ imaging technology has been driven by a combination of hardware and software advancements, resulting in a camera that can capture stunning images and videos with ease. As technology continues to evolve, HUAWEI will continue to improve its cameras, further blurring the line between professional cameras and the cameras we carry in our pockets.

To experience the exceptional camera capabilities of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, consumers can purchase the smartphone at the HUAWEI online store or selected retail stores. It is priced at R24 999 for the 256 GB and R26 999 for the 512 GB.