WATCH: The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro: Introducing next-generation mobile photography with XMAGE

Mobile photography has taken over the world; people are constantly documenting their lives with their smartphones. And brands continue their ongoing quest to offer the widest field of view, the biggest sensor, or the strongest low-light capability. Given the extraordinary technology offerings that have already been achieved, we might think that the pinnacle of mobile photography innovation has already been reached. But has it?

Enter XMAGE, a new in-house imaging brand representing the epitome of HUAWEI’s technical expertise in mobile photography. Debuting on the newly launched HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, the XMAGE system is the result of years of research and development spanning seven research centers and eight research fields across the globe.

Built on the pillars of the optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology and image processing, the XMAGE’s innovative system allows for meticulous colour reproduction and lighting effects that are second to none.

Its RYYB ultra-sensing imaging unit replaces green pixels in the photosensitive sensor with yellow super pixels, increasing the light intake by 40%. Image algorithms have also been upgraded by adopting an XD Fusion Pro ultra-HD image engine, and computing optics that exceed physical limits for clearer and more detailed images.

Industry’s first adjustable physical aperture of 10 sizes for flexible depth of field

Photographers care a great deal about the camera’s aperture size, because aperture adjustment is key to capturing images with the desired details. It lets you control how much light you let in, making a huge difference when shooting in low-light conditions. It also determines the depth of field of your photos.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the first smartphone to feature a primary camera lens with an adjustable physical aperture of 10 sizes, representing a quantum leap in smartphone optical design. In ‘Professional’ mode, experienced users can precisely control the opening and closing of the aperture blades across 10 sizes, from f/1.4 to f/4.0.

Whether you want to use a shallow depth of field for portrait shots, or keep a larger area in focus for scenic landscape images, the camera will meet all your needs. If you’re at a music festival enjoying your favourite artists’ performance, and you want to capture the exciting experience at the same time, then ‘Auto Mode’ is perfect for you.

Ultra Aperture Camera with the largest f/1.4 aperture for brilliant pictures in neon-lit nightscapes

Enjoying the sunset at the beach? Use your HUAWEI Mate50 Pro to capture this perfect moment! Its 50MP Ultra Aperture Camera takes 24% more light,⁠ thanks to the ultra-large f/1.4 aperture and RYYB sensor, working seamlessly with the XD Fusion Pro image engine to keep brightness and contrasts pristine.

On the other hand, if your aim is to take mesmerising photos of the big city’s bright lights, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has you covered: this is where ‘Super Night’ mode takes over, allowing you to take pictures that do justice to any neon-lit nightscape.

Breathtaking bokeh effects for stunning portraits

‘Bokeh’ in photography is the aesthetic quality of the blur produced in the out-of-focus parts of an image. You can also think of it as the way that the lens renders out-of-focus points of light. Understandably, differences in aperture shapes and sizes cause very different bokeh effects.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro features an ultra-large physical aperture primary camera, which works in tandem with portrait segmentation computing capabilities to apply optical-level background blurring. Compared to other cameras that rely solely on algorithmic blurring, the blurring effect here will look more natural. The subject taken by the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro stands out more from its surroundings, with smooth skin and a natural skin tone effect.

A camera for your special life experiences: anywhere, any time

The incredible functionality of the XMAGE camera comes into its own on both romantic occasions and good times with friends - imagine sitting across from your loved one on a date night, and being able to quickly whip out your HUAWEI Mate50 Pro to capture a close-up of the magical moment, to treasure forever! And if you’re hanging out with friends, or celebrating a special event in a group, the small and medium apertures can be used to capture images both close-up or from a distance, so that everyone in the photo is clearly captured. This is a camera created to capture your important events, whatever they might be.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is now available in Orange, Silver and Black in and can be purchased from selected retail stores or the HUAWEI online store. The smartphone is priced at R24 999 for the 256 GB and R26 999 for the 512 GB.