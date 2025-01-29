Top 10 | These are South Africa’s most followed politicians on X
Julius Malema, Fikile Mbalula and Cyril Ramaphosa are among the Top 3 most followed South African politicians on social media site X. Pictures: Independent Media. Graphic: Sihle Mlambo/IOL
Image: Sihle Mlambo/IOL
Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader Julius Malema is South Africa’s most popular politician with over four million followers on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), while the sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa has been revealed as the most followed government official with 2.95 million followers.
A new report by the Decode Communications South African Government Leaders on X Report has assessed how government leaders use X to engage with citizens.
Alongside this report, an IOL team has also tracked the influence and the following of political leaders who sit outside government, including the likes of Malema, former Western Cape premier Helen Zille, former president Jacob Zuma and MK Party secretary Floyd Shivambu.
In terms of the most followed government leaders, Ramaphosa is first, followed by the Deputy Minister of Defence and UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa with 683,000 followers and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi with 569,000 followers.
While the report has named Ramaphosa, Holomisa and Panyaza Lesufi as the government leaders with the most followers, IOL has compiled a list of South Africa's Cabinet members with the most followers as well as a list of the political party leaders that have the most followers.
South Africa has a huge Cabinet, with 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers, from multiple parties who formed the Government of National Unity. The GNU consists of politicians in the executive and in Parliament from the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), UDM, Build One South Africa (Bosa), Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, Pan African Congress of Azania (PAC), Good, National Freedom Party.
Here is the list of the government officials with the most followers on X:
|1. President Cyril Ramaphosa
|2.95 million followers
|2. Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Bantu Holomisa
|683,000 followers
|3. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi
|569,000 followers
|4. Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe
|545,000 followers
|5. Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton Mckenzie
|392,000 followers
|6. Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen
|245,000 followers
|7. Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille
|223,000 followers
|8. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola
|177,000 followers
|9. Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
|158,000 followers
|10. Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Buti Manamela
|156,000 followers
In terms of the top 10 politicians overall, the top five were mainly made up of politicians who are considered younger, in the likes of Malema, Fikile Mbalula, Mmusi Maimane and the underfire former EFF MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and Floyd Shivambu, who was the most searched person on Google South Africa last year after he made the dramatic switch from EFF to MK Party.
The rest of the top 10 were made up by older politicians in the ilk of Helen Zille, advocate Dali Mpofu, Herman Mashaba and Bantu Holomisa.
Here is the list of leading political party members with the most followers on X:
|1. EFF leader Julius Malema
|4.2 million followers
|2. ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula
|3.1 million followers
|3. President Cyril Ramaphosa of the ANC
|2.95 million followers
|4. Leader of Build One South Africa Mmusi Maimane
|2.1 million followers
|5. Former EFF MP and spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
|1.9 million followers
|6. Secretary General of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) Floyd Shivambu
|1.59 million followers
|7. DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille
|1.53 million followers
|8. MK Party member Dali Mpofu
|1.1 million followers
|9. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba
|765,000 followers
|10. President of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa
|683,000 followers
|Source: IOL
Image: File
The Decode Communications South African Government Leaders on X Report found that Ramaphosa, Lesufi, and Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie topped the list for engagement, while McKenzie, Lesufi, and Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube have been recognised for their proactive and interactive communication styles.
Just 10 of the 34 ministers on X have verified accounts which raises concerns about credibility in an era of rampant misinformation, and four ministers have inactive accounts, including Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, Public Service and Administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi, and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa.
The government leaders report found that crises and controversies drive engagement more than policy announcements or service delivery updates, which highlights that the approach to communication is reactive rather than proactive.
A couple of new appointed ministers experienced significant follower growth which demonstrates the public’s appetite for fresh voices, including:
- Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber (200.46% growth)
- Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube (108.11% growth)
- Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie (39.99% growth)
What South African citizens expect
Social media users in SA are looking to government leaders for accountability, honest answers, service delivery updates, genuine connections, and a humane approach to leadership.
On X, users expect leaders to be present, engaging, and proactive in addressing concerns within their portfolios.
While more cabinet ministers are now on the platform, the level of engagement and its impact remains disappointing, according to the report.
Lorato Tshenkeng, CEO, Decode Communications said: "We need leaders that are present. X can’t just be used to push announcements and create an illusion of activity."
"There are burning issues in our country, and we call on our leaders to embrace transparency, empathy, and the courage to have difficult but necessary conversations with the people they serve."
The report serves as a clear call for government leaders to embrace X as a strategic tool for nation-building.
Tshenkeng said that beyond any political affiliation, government leaders need to think more about fostering transparency, building trust, and driving meaningful public discourse.
"South Africa deserves leadership that speaks not only to its challenges but to its hope and resilience. It’s time to lead the conversation and the nation forward," Tshenkeng said.
IOL Business