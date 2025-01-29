Top 10 | These are South Africa’s most followed politicians on X

Julius Malema, Fikile Mbalula and Cyril Ramaphosa are among the Top 3 most followed South African politicians on social media site X. Pictures: Independent Media. Graphic: Sihle Mlambo/IOL

Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader Julius Malema is South Africa’s most popular politician with over four million followers on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), while the sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa has been revealed as the most followed government official with 2.95 million followers.

A new report by the Decode Communications South African Government Leaders on X Report has assessed how government leaders use X to engage with citizens.

Alongside this report, an IOL team has also tracked the influence and the following of political leaders who sit outside government, including the likes of Malema, former Western Cape premier Helen Zille, former president Jacob Zuma and MK Party secretary Floyd Shivambu.

In terms of the most followed government leaders, Ramaphosa is first, followed by the Deputy Minister of Defence and UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa with 683,000 followers and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi with 569,000 followers.

While the report has named Ramaphosa, Holomisa and Panyaza Lesufi as the government leaders with the most followers, IOL has compiled a list of South Africa's Cabinet members with the most followers as well as a list of the political party leaders that have the most followers.

South Africa has a huge Cabinet, with 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers, from multiple parties who formed the Government of National Unity. The GNU consists of politicians in the executive and in Parliament from the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), UDM, Build One South Africa (Bosa), Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, Pan African Congress of Azania (PAC), Good, National Freedom Party.

Here is the list of the government officials with the most followers on X: