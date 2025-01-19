TikTok posted a statement on social media hinting that they are making a return for US audiences.

After waiting with bated breath for TikTok to be allowed to operate in the US once again, after it went dark on January 19, the country's citizens have their beloved app back.

TikTok posted a statement on social media: "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump."

The popular platform added that it was due to the US' president-elect, who provided essential clarity and assurance to its service providers that they would face no fines for bringing TikTok back to over 170 million Americans, also enabling over seven million small businesses to thrive.

"It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."