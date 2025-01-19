TikTok posted a statement on social media hinting that they are making a return for US audiences.
Image: Pexels
After waiting with bated breath for TikTok to be allowed to operate in the US once again, after it went dark on January 19, the country's citizens have their beloved app back.
TikTok posted a statement on social media: "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump."
The popular platform added that it was due to the US' president-elect, who provided essential clarity and assurance to its service providers that they would face no fines for bringing TikTok back to over 170 million Americans, also enabling over seven million small businesses to thrive.
"It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."
However, some damage has been done as some of the app's users migrated to, or sought refuge, in another Chinese social media platform that is akin to Instagram and Pinterest, namely RedNote.
Following the release of the statement, netizens came out with numerous theories on the bizarre turn of events. Chief among them was one that claimed the 'ban' was merely a ploy to make Trump look like a hero.
"This was such a PR stunt and now I have got to hear about trump saving TikTok from his new supporters," one comment read on X (Twitter).
Echoing the sentiments, another person wrote: "I have never seen a government do so much to make such a problematic person relevant and suck d*ck this hard to make him look like the saviour. This blatant *ss pr stunt. Someone or something will always praise you for nothing if you’re a white male. We are in dark days."
Trump has been a conman for decades claimed an X user. "Trump has been the ultimate con man since the 80s. I'm shocked it took him this long to get into politics he's perfect for it."
IOL
Image: Pexels