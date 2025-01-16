RedNote reportedly comes with serious cybersecurity and privacy risks. Like TikTok, RedNote is subject to Chinese data laws, which may allegedly grant government authorities access to user data.

RedNote, a Chinese-owned app which has gained enormous popularity and is set to replace TikTok for US users, might have problems of its own.

Cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, Adrianus Warmenhoven said the social media network has lately acquired popularity among users in the US looking for alternatives to TikTok in the face of the imminent ban.

However, Warmenhoven expressed that there were various privacy issues.

"RedNote might seem like a quick fix for TikTok fans ahead of its potential ban in the US, but it comes with serious cybersecurity and privacy risks. Like TikTok, RedNote is subject to Chinese data laws, which may grant government authorities access to user data without the privacy protections expected in the US," he said.

"The platform collects extensive personal data, including location, browsing activity, and device-specific information like IP addresses. It can also share this data with third-party service providers or government authorities, raising concerns about user privacy."

Warmenhoven said that the app's lack of transparency was a huge red flag – its terms and conditions are primarily in Mandarin.

This supposedly leaves non-Chinese-speaking users unsure of what data is gathered and how it is utilised. This reportedly makes it challenging for people to make educated judgements regarding their privacy.

"All the 'TikTok refugees' are going over to RedNote, signing terms and conditions in Chinese. Baby, y’all are registering for Squid Games," commented Shea Smith on X.