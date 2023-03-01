LOOK: An Oppo a day keeps the doctor away

Barcelona - In the near future, visits to the doctor for minor ailments could become a thing of the past.

Chinese manufacturer Oppo showcased its advances in health technology at the Mobile World Congress, currently under way in Barcelona, Spain – offering a glimpse into what could be anticipated from tech giants around the world in the coming years.

The company unveiled its OHealth H1 Smart Health Monitor. This palm-sized gadget tracks the user’s six vital signs, including blood oxygen level and blood pressure, and is intended for use by families.

A built-in thermometer measures temperature, while an ECG scanner collects heart-rate information. It also features a digital stethoscope and is able to diagnose medical issues using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

An infra-red sensor on the device tracks body temperature from the user’s forehead while also being able to monitor sleep quality.

Oppo’s OHealth may offer features that have been seen before from other tech gadgets. However, the advances in AI and faster network speeds now allow devices such as this to share information with the user’s doctor in real-time – making trips to the GP for minor ailments obsolete in the near future.

Oppo’s President of Overseas Sales, Billy Zhang, said as the world’s fourth largest mobile phone brand, Oppo was determined to bring the latest technology behind the Internet of Experience.

“By bringing new technology breakthroughs to market, we are unlocking new possibilities for smart living to serve our users better worldwide,” Zhang said.

Zero-Power Tag

The electronics manufacturer also made use of MWC as a platform to showcase its breakthrough Zero-Power Tag which makes use of radio waves from its surroundings to power its own functionality and communicate battery-free, which Oppo has said is intended to meet the diverse needs of the Internet of Things (IOT) in the coming 6G era.

Find N2 Flip

The company also recently announced its Find N2 Flip, which Oppo believes sets a new benchmark for foldable phones.

The Find N2 Flip comes fitted with a 6.8-inch display with a 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution. On the rear end, the smartphone boasts a 50MP capable of recording rich media and video in 4K at 30 and 60 frames per second (fps) and in 1080p at 30, 60, and 240fps for super slow motion.

The device also features 8 and 16GB RAM variants with a 4300mAh Lithium-polymer battery powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

IOL Tech