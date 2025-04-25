Comic Con Cape Town introduces first-ever student gaming tournament

Comic Con Cape Town 2025 is set to elevate its gaming profile with the introduction of a student gaming tournament.
For the first time ever, Comic Con Cape Town 2025 is levelling up its gaming credentials with a brand-new feature: a student gaming tournament designed specifically for the next generation of competitive players.
It’s a major move that reflects the growing influence of esports and gaming culture not only at events but also in schools and higher education across South Africa.
Held from 1 to 4 May at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) 2, Comic Con Cape Town is already a hub for cosplay enthusiasts, anime lovers, and die-hard gamers.
This year, the spotlight is also on learners and students stepping into the competitive arena for the very first time.
The student gaming tournament is a collaborative effort, and it is more than just fun and flashy lights—it’s a sign of the times.
As STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) becomes more prominent in school curriculums, esports is quickly gaining recognition as a legitimate extracurricular activity and even a school sport at institutions across South Africa.
From developing critical thinking and hand-eye coordination to nurturing strategic collaboration, gaming has evolved far beyond the living room. At some schools, learners now train and compete in esports leagues just as they would in rugby or chess.
This rising legitimacy has made its way into major cultural events, and Comic Con Cape Town is embracing it.
Among the voices championing this evolution is Eduvos, one of South Africa’s leading private higher education institutions, which is no stranger to the Comic Con scene.
Since 2023, Eduvos has partnered with RGB Gaming to host esports tournaments at Comic Con events, and this year, they're upping the ante.
“Esports opens doors for our students—not just to compete, but to create,” says Dr. Riaan Steenberg, Executive Director at Eduvos. “With more than 2,000 developers emerging from Eduvos annually, we’re equipping the next generation with the skills to transform Africa’s digital landscape.”
Eduvos is also the only higher education provider exhibiting and speaking at the event, with two of its thought leaders taking the Pop-Taku stage.
Dr. Miné de Klerk, Dean of Curricula and Research, will explore “Reshaping the Future of Higher Education with AI,” looking at how artificial intelligence can enhance - not replace—learning.
Dr. Steenberg will present “The Impact of Esports & Education: Bridging the Critical Skills Gap in South Africa,” focusing on how gaming is reshaping what employability looks like for young people.
Comic Con attendees can also find out about new higher education courses that focus on game design and development.
