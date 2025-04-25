Comic Con Cape Town introduces first-ever student gaming tournament

Comic Con Cape Town 2025 is set to elevate its gaming profile with the introduction of a student gaming tournament.

For the first time ever, Comic Con Cape Town 2025 is levelling up its gaming credentials with a brand-new feature: a student gaming tournament designed specifically for the next generation of competitive players.

It’s a major move that reflects the growing influence of esports and gaming culture not only at events but also in schools and higher education across South Africa.

Held from 1 to 4 May at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) 2, Comic Con Cape Town is already a hub for cosplay enthusiasts, anime lovers, and die-hard gamers.

This year, the spotlight is also on learners and students stepping into the competitive arena for the very first time.

The student gaming tournament is a collaborative effort, and it is more than just fun and flashy lights—it’s a sign of the times.