Soweto kids to benefit from internet service and develop skills

In this digital age, there is constant innovation and transformation.

Sadly, the pandemic put a lens on the digital divide that further (affects) learners across the country, especially those in disadvantaged areas.

This meant that those in poorer areas could not fully navigate the online approach to studying that was taken during lockdowns because of lack of tools, internet affordability and accessibility.

To this end, Supersonic, an internet service provider, has committed to guiding Mzansi to a digital economy that would enable today’s and future generations to compete with the rest of the world by embracing the digital revolution.

To achieve this, they have partnered with The Boys & Girls Club in Soweto, a community-building effort dedicated to inspiring and assisting young people to fulfil their potential.

Students will benefit from comprehensive after-school activities that include a high-impact curriculum with academics, technology, life skills, sports, and a tech club that prepares them for the digital and AI era.

Megan Nicholas, the MD of Supersonic, said that investing and providing value in communities and kids means empowering future leaders, clients and prospective resources, and so investing in themselves.

According to the organisation, many people in the Soweto community have praised this initiative because children do not sit idle, which would leave them vulnerable to being influenced by substance abuse and other negative activities.

‘’It has created a home for children to nurture their talents and with internet connectivity and will allow for kids to be part of a movement for the future while inspiring curiosity, new interests and opening the gate for children to pursue new and exciting hobbies.’’

