Muhammed Vawda unmasked as phantom power behind notorious X account

IOL and Independent Media have exposed the person behind the infamous @goolammv X (previously Twitter) account, known for masterminding an unrelenting campaign to undermine South Africa’s democracy.

Under the cover of anonymity, Goolam Muhammed Suliman Vawda, 49, has been using the social media alias @goolammv to discredit and threaten journalists, government officials, entrepreneurs, and politicians from South Africa for six years.

Vawda, originally from Winterton, now Morningside, sure in his silence has thus far avoided major criminal and slander accusations.

But following a thorough search, IOL and Independent Media have at last found him. Despite the well-known attempts to undermine South Africa’s democracy, no other media source has ventured to take on this subject.

The investigation uncovered Vawda’s vast network of financiers and friends who have helped to fund this advanced disinformation effort. Following the phone number connected to the @goolammv account, investigators linked it to many email addresses.

Investigations further revealed that, funded by powerful politicians and government officials, Vawda has laundered millions through family members to acquire significant residences and commercial assets.

This exposé is simply the starting point. Independent Media and IOL have committed to keep the public updated and keep on with their initiatives to expose him.

Among the clearly talented writers behind his X entries are members of political parties and high levels of government. In particular, the network of top reporters and ThumaMina group members engaged in the disinformation campaign.

The investigation also found that hundreds of millions of rand allegedly from state-owned businesses are laundered to feed these connected disinformation networks that violate the Cybercrimes Act.

Former intelligence minister Lindiwe Sisulu added to the controversy with claims linking @goolammv to the Presidency, alleging a direct connection to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.

Sisulu recounted her pursuit to uncover the identity behind damaging media narratives, highlighting the disproportionate scrutiny she faced compared to Ramaphosa.

Her allegations suggest there are efforts from the highest echelons of power to manipulate public opinion and shield certain figures from scrutiny, raising concerns about ethical journalism, and political transparency.

Sisulu’s comments also underscored perceived double standards in the media’s treatment of different political figures. While she and other candidates faced relentless negative coverage, Ramaphosa appeared immune.

“What I did find strange is that they were targeting people even as we were running for elections,” she observed, questioning why critical stories about Ramaphosa, such as the Phala Phala farm scandal did not receive the same relentless coverage.

When reached for comment Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the president, said the most rational course of action to take for anyone who was in possession of information implicating Presidency staff in wrongdoing would be to provide that evidence to the director-general in the Presidency for further investigation, and due process.

“In this regard, if the former minister felt maligned allegedly by a staff member in the Presidency, she should have furnished that information to the DG. However, such logical action was not followed,” Magwenya said.

He said the Presidency had an active and very popular presence on social media, and the following were the Presidency’s social media accounts:

@PresidencyZA

@CyrilRamaphosa

YouTube: @PresidencyZA

And Cyril Ramaphosa on LinkedIn and Facebook

“Apart from these accounts with their millions of followers, the Presidency has no other social media presence.

“With respect to claims of ‘bugging of everybody’, such action would have been unconstitutional and illegal. Perhaps the former minister will take some time to reflect on the veracity and implications of her comments,” Magwenya said.

… @goolammv has not tweeted since being exposed by IOL on Wednesday – almost a day – which is unusual for the account that regularly sends an inhumanly large number of tweets daily.

The online and print media houses said in a statement: “Independent Media and IOL exhort Vawda to turn himself in to law enforcement, expose his managers, and expose those laundering money via family accounts. That’s the moral thing to do.

“Already under preparation are legal actions against Vawda, his handlers, reporters, political personalities, and governmental agencies fundamental to this disinformation campaign. We have to keep fighting for democracy, togetherness, and exposing those compromising our liberties even as we honour President Mandela’s legacy.”

As South Africa grapples with these revelations, the hunt for “Goolam” has become a national priority. Sisulu’s call to unmask the orchestrator behind the smear campaign resonates deeply with concerns about the manipulation of public discourse, and democratic integrity.

For those implicated and the broader public, the unveiling of Vawda serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in an interconnected digital landscape. As investigations and legal battles loom, the ramifications of Vawda’s actions will resonate across South Africa’s socio-political fabric for the foreseeable future.

Vawda could not be reached for comment and has since made his X account private.

Sunday Independent

[email protected]