Naspers' News24: The Place Where Apartheid Never Ended

By Sipho Tshabalala

The South African media landscape is not just biased; it is a battlefield where media houses like News24 wage relentless wars against independent black business leaders. And leading this charge? None other than Naspers—the behemoth birthed in the cradle of apartheid propaganda—now repackaged in a shiny, digital veneer but still clutching onto the same old mission: control, suppress, and eliminate dissenting black excellence. Their victim? Dr. Iqbal Survé, a man who dared to break the monopoly they have so comfortably enjoyed for decades.

News24 has made it an art form to smear Dr. Survé’s name. Their toolkit is well-worn: distorted photos designed to make him appear suspicious, misleading captions that create an illusion of wrongdoing, and headlines that ensure his name is dragged into every financial or legal issue remotely linked to Sekunjalo—even when he has no direct involvement. Case in point: the recent headline, "Shareholder launches winding-up bid for Iqbal Survé-linked AYO". That headline alone tells you everything about their agenda. Dr. Survé holds no operational role at AYO, yet his name is strategically positioned to make it appear as though he personally orchestrated the dispute. Journalism? Hardly. This is narrative warfare.

Sekunjalo has had enough. A formal legal letter has been sent to News24, demanding a retraction of yet another false, inflammatory article. But here’s the thing: News24’s behaviour is not about sloppy journalism; it’s about deliberate, calculated deception. While black-owned businesses like Sekunjalo are scrutinised to the point of absurdity, white-owned corporations such as Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett, and EOH—companies involved in actual corruption—are gifted the luxury of editorial leniency. Their executives are not relentlessly hounded. Their faces do not become the centerpiece of every financial scandal. Instead, they are cushioned by the kind of media protection that Dr. Survé and other black business leaders could only dream of.

If you want to understand why this attack exists, you need to understand where it comes from. Naspers, the parent company of News24, was not just complicit in apartheid; it was the regime’s propaganda arm, spoon-feeding the public government-approved disinformation for decades. This was not passive journalism; this was active participation in oppression. PW Botha himself sat on Naspers’ board—a fact that should make any South African shudder. And the legacy of that propaganda machine? It lives on in today’s digital empire, masquerading as legitimate journalism while continuing its original mission: to uphold white corporate power at any cost.

Let’s talk about the puppet master behind this machine: Koos Bekker. A man whose wealth was built on state-sponsored apartheid business deals, yet who now sits atop the media throne as if his empire was forged through merit alone. His father, Cornelius "Cor" Jansen Bekker, was reportedly involved in training operatives in BOSS—the apartheid government’s intelligence agency. And now, decades later, his son controls News24, ensuring that the old system of control remains firmly in place. If you think that’s a coincidence, you haven’t been paying attention.

Dr. Iqbal Survé represents everything Naspers fears: a self-made black entrepreneur who owns a media house that they do not control. When he acquired Independent Media in 2013, he disrupted a long-standing monopoly, opening up a platform for narratives that challenge entrenched corporate and political power. That is his real crime. Not fraud, not corruption, not mismanagement—just the audacity to exist outside their influence. And for that, he must be punished.

This campaign against him follows a clear pattern. First, they frame legal or financial disputes involving Sekunjalo-affiliated companies as if they are personal scandals tied to Dr. Survé himself. Second, they deny him fair right of reply, ensuring that his perspective is buried beneath an avalanche of misleading coverage. Third, they use visual manipulation—photos that make him look untrustworthy, captions that imply guilt, and headlines that etch his name into controversy.

But beyond the corporate power struggle, there is an even more insidious dimension: political influence. Koos Bekker and Naspers do not merely operate as a business; they operate as kingmakers. Their media power shapes public perception, influences policy, and protects the interests of an elite few. It is no secret that Naspers has a cozy relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of National Unity (GNU). It is also no secret that political leaders who align with their economic agenda receive far more favorable media treatment than those who dare to challenge them. What we are witnessing is not free press; it is orchestrated media control, dressed up as journalism.

Let’s be clear: Dr. Iqbal Survé does not expect to be above scrutiny. What he demands—and what any fair society should demand—is equal scrutiny. If Sekunjalo and its associated companies are to be examined under a microscope, then so too should the white-owned corporations that have actually been found guilty of financial misconduct. If the media is truly independent, then why do we not see relentless headlines about Steinhoff executives? Why are Nedbank’s questionable financial dealings not plastered across every front page? Why is Koos Bekker’s role in shaping the media-political landscape conveniently left out of the conversation? The answer is obvious: this is not about justice or accountability. This is about economic gatekeeping.

The South African public must wake up to this reality. The battle against Dr. Survé is not about one businessman—it is about preserving the barriers that keep black-owned businesses from reaching their full potential. It is about ensuring that economic transformation remains a distant dream rather than an imminent reality. And as long as Naspers, News24, and their allies control the narrative, that dream will continue to be strangled before it even has a chance to breathe.

So the question we must ask is not whether Dr. Survé is guilty of the crimes News24 suggests—because even their most sensational headlines cannot produce a single conviction. The real question is: who benefits from these relentless attacks? And more importantly, how long will South Africans allow themselves to be deceived?

* Sipho Tshabalala is an independent writer, analyst and commentator.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.