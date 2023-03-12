Patients die, others neglected as health-care workers strike

Durban - Patients have become casualties in the strike that saw hundreds of health-care workers join the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) protest action, downing tools over salary increases and housing allowances.

Now, other essential workers, like the police have threatened to join the strike from Thursday if their demands were also not met.

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed there were three cases of patients dying during the week as a result of not getting the health care they needed. The strike began on Monday. Health-care workers were demanding a salary increase of 10% (of which 3% was granted last year) and a R2500 housing allowance.

They blocked entry into public hospitals, denying patients access to medical care. It has been reported that Thando Mlotshwa from Pietermaritzburg died on Thursday owing to protests at Northdale hospital. Mlotshwa was involved in a car accident and needed urgent attention, but nurses allegedly delayed her treatment as they squabbled over who was going to assist her.

Themba Shezi, 30, from Pietermaritzburg, had injuries from an accident last weekend and had gone to the Harry Gwala Hospital on Monday for a check-up. “When I got to the hospital I could not pass through to casualty as nurses and members from Nehawu had closed the entrance with burning tyres. I was in pain and had to send my younger sister to a pharmacy for medication while waiting.

Luckily one of the nurses saw me crying due to the pain and pleaded that I go inside to get medical attention,” he said. Shezi said when he went into the hospital he had to wait to be seen by the doctor. “The doctor could not get into the hospital.

He had to stand outside. Eventually he had to force his way in. Due to the lack of treatment, my wounds have become infected. I do not know what to do because I cannot afford private health-care. This strike has affected us badly and I hope the government meet their demands soon or we will die and our blood will be on their hands,’’ he said. Thando Mchunu, 30, went to Greys Hospital on Tuesday for treatment for an ear infection.

“I was able to get into the hospital but was stuck inside without any help. I have never felt such pain in my life and there was no one to help me. The government must attend to their plea because many people will lose their lives,’’ she said. Thando Ntuli, 32, from uMlazi went to Prince Mshiyeni hospital in Durban to fetch her mother’s medication.

“My mother is on chronic medication for hypertension. I could not get the help I needed because when I arrived at the hospital I was not allowed in and l ended up going back home. “I am worried because if she does not take the medication her condition will get worse. My mother is 78 and I am unemployed.

We rely on government health-care,” she said. While patients suffer, health-care workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were taking a stand due to the high cost of living and the sacrifices they made during the Covid-19 pandemic. A nurse from Harry Gwala Hospital said they downed tools because the cost of living had gone up, but not their salaries.

“The government refuses to provide any incentive or increment to us. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, nurses worked tirelessly, day and night, to treat patients, putting themselves and their families at risk. Many of our colleagues died, and all government said was, ‘sorry’. There was a provision of an added R1000 on our salaries which they have now taken away from the nursing staff,” she said.

A nurse at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg said: “We have been far too understanding towards the government and have been waiting for an increase for the past five years. “The cost of living is sky high and we have been struggling to meet everyday demands.

“We have come to a point where we no longer put the lives of our patients first, but our lives because we also deserve to live. We have battled with Covid- 19 and worked under tough conditions for two years. The government must meet us halfway,” he said.

A senior nurse at Prince Mshiyeni said they had several issues that needed to be dealt with. “We recently did not have water at the hospital, but staff still worked.

We worked hard to ensure that despite this challenge our patients were cared for. This time we are fed up and not backing down until our demands have been met,” she said.

Ntokozo Nxumalo, the deputy secretary of Nehawu said they had been negotiating since last year for a 10% salary increment and a housing allowance of R2500 for every service provider. He said they were given a 3% increase, which had not been agreed on. “The employer still owes us 7%.

We served a notice two weeks ago with the employer informing them that we will embark on a strike until our demands have been met. “There will be a facilitation process going on which we hope the employer will attend to, plus we are joining in on the National Shutdown on March 20. Other unions have joined in, such as the South African Police Union (Sapu) from March 16,’’ he said.

The provincial Department of Health said that they had implemented a contingency plan which entailed the rationing of resources and beefing up of security.

“We are trying to mitigate the impact of the strike while monitoring the situation. The strike is illegal,” read its statement. Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the National Department of Health said: “Salary negotiations were ongoing between the bargaining council, trade unions and government. “We ask that these unions look at the effects and rethink their decisions. Most of the healthcare units have been affected such as the ICU, maternity, high-care and the mortuary.

We are asking the public to please be patient,’’ he said. Parliamentary Health Committee chairperson Dr Kenneth Jacobs called on employers and workers to settle their disputes. “Strikes deny South Africans the right to health-care. While understanding the right of employees to strike, it is important to note that healthcare is an essential service which patients cannot be denied,’’ he said.

National spokesperson for Sapu, Lesiba Thobakgale said the union has also joined the strike. “We have decided to join Nehawu in their strike as we are fighting for the remaining 7%, which is owed to us. So far, there has been a facilitation programme in which we are hoping that the employer meets our demand. “If not, on March 17 unions all over the country will close down every police station until we are heard,’’ he warned.

