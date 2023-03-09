SAB shines Spotlight on its Plant Manager, Ra’idah Vaid, to celebrate International Women’s Day

Durban - The country’s biggest alcohol producer, South African Breweries (SAB), has honoured Ra’idah Vaid, its Plant Manager, as a woman who is making a difference in the industry as part of the in part of International Women's Day.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 globally.

The company said it dedicated the day to Vaid to celebrate the impact and crucial role she has played in the brewery sector and shines the spotlight on the work she does in the industry.

Vaid has been a part of the SAB’s Prospecton Brewery in the south of Durban for the past three years as their plant manager.

She oversees a plant that employs 270 people, of which 54 of them are women.

She is determined to ensure that the facility, which produces millions of bottles daily, is performing optimally, with a broader impact on the economy.

‘’Inspiration is not in short supply,’’ she says.

Vaid believes that determination and grit are the key attributes which young women need to make a success out of themselves.

She says: ‘’It is important to remember life challenges will always be there. The important part is having ways to deal with them, which lays the platform for whether one succeeds or fails.

‘’Hard work and perseverance in the face of adversity is key. There will be times when life does not seem fair, but keep your head up, and it is important to keep your eye on the prize. It is very important to find a mentor who will be there to help you navigate through your career.

‘’It is encouraging to form part of a company that makes a meaningful impact in the world. Being a big enterprise with a large footprint, this helps us in participating and playing a vital role in the economy while reducing unemployment through our growth and expansion strategy as we are pioneers of the beer market. Making a meaningful difference through the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy which makes a meaningful difference in our community and local environment.“

To ensure safety in the plant, Vaid says each day starts with a meeting with staff and contractors focused on safety, followed by a feedback meeting on volume attainment before a walkabout around the plant.

She adds that this is vital to ensure the front line applies the management tools to improve its performance and engage with the front-line production team.

“It is a very rewarding part of my role, probably the most enjoyable because this enables me to better understand all current and potential problems,’’ she said.

When I am not working, I enjoy a good session of yoga followed by enjoying my favourite SAB product, which is an ice-cold Castle Lite.“

SUNDAY TRIBUNE