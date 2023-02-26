There was no ‘bad blood’ between a doctor and his former sister-in-law, not any more

A SPECIALIST doctor testified in court that the approximately R85 000 his former sister-in-law allegedly siphoned from his business account, with help from his ex-wife, was small change.

He only pressed charges against her as a matter of “principle” and “accountability”.

Dr Pragandaran Moodley, a vascular surgeon in private practice, told magistrate Anand Maharaj at the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday that it cost him more to pursue the fraud charges against Yashoda Rampersad, 33.

He claimed that Rampersad, who previously ran a stationery business as a side hustle, received the money via various unauthorised EFTs from his business account, which was processed by her sister, Raksha Rajkumar Pooran, 37.

Raksha Pooran’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Fourteen payments were made between June 2015 and November 2018, even though Moodley had instructed his former wife (Pooran), his practice manager, to cancel all dealings with Rampersad earlier in 2015.

Pooran and Moodley have since divorced after he discovered she had an affair with a security guard he had hired.

They then married in 2020.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Pooran for failing to appear in court regarding the irregular transaction allegations against her and she remains at large.

Rampersad pleaded not guilty to the 14 counts of fraud.

Moodley said he discovered a slew of “irregular transactions” after he subjected his business account to a forensic investigation.

Pooran also had her own unique access pin to effect payment on business-related transactions.

He said the investigation became necessary after realising he had insufficient funds in the account to complete a transaction in December 2018.

“I looked at the account’s transaction history and noticed a few irregularities and immediately tried to contact my ex-wife, who was abroad.”

Moodley said Pooran was in India with her mother.

After numerous attempts he eventually got hold of her on the phone.

“I asked her to explain the irregularities but she became defensive and refused to take my calls thereafter.”

The doctor attempted to contact Rampersad because she and her sister shared a close bond, but she did not take his calls.

Moodley told the court there was “no bad blood” between him and the accused and he had also “gifted” a car to Rampersad previously.

“We got on well and I was the godfather to her two children.” Therefore, he decided to support her business and purchased items such as business cards, medical certificate pads and script pads.

Moodley said all payments into Rampersad were referenced “business cards”.

He said he rarely used business cards. “My reputation is my advert,” said Moodley.

But by early 2015 he asked Pooran to cancel Rampersad’s services because he was not satisfied with the quality of her work, and his business then engaged a new service provider.

Pooran’s access to the bank account was suspended after the findings of the investigation.

Moodley also attempted to get an explanation from Rampersad about payments made to her but she did not respond to his calls and messages.

The last time they spoke was at his uMhlanga home in January 2019. His wife had just returned from India at the time.

“The accused walked up the staircase in my home, pointed her finger at me and said, ‘you piece of s***, I will destroy and embarrass you’.”

Moodley said he walked away.

Advocate Shane Matthews SC, instructed by attorneys Siva Chetty and Associates, represented Rampersad.

He questioned Moodley about “having his hands around Pooran’s neck”, when Rampersad was at the house and sending a nude picture of his ex-wife to her mother.

Moodley denied the assault.

“I got the picture from the wife of the security guard. Her mother wanted proof that her daughter was having an affair.”

He disagreed when Matthews said that he was going after Pooran’s family because his ex-wife had run away.

Matthews said at no stage was Rampersad informed by Pooran that her contract was cancelled and every cent paid was due legally to her.

Moodley said the audit showed that the payments were unauthorised.

Rampersad said one of the payments (R4 900) made to her was in lieu of baby carrying equipment for the child she was expecting.

“My sister asked me what I wanted and transferred money.”

Rampersad said Moodley did not “gift” her a Kia Picanto car, because she repaid the money to him monthly.

During cross-examination, Advocate Kuveshni Pillay quizzed Rampersad about the failings of her sister’s marriage.

Rampersad said there was “discord” in the marriage in 2018 and her sister complained about Moodley’s long hours away from home, and his interactions on a certain website.

Pillay questioned Rampersad about withholding certain information from her legal team, not being able to recall details about her business transactions and her record-keeping and administration.

“You can’t recall the details because you were not supposed to be paid for the reasons you gave.”

Pillay also queried why 2 000 business cards were purchased in a three-month period at one stage.

Rampersad said: “I don’t know how he used his cards. My sister will not pay for something that was not due.”

She agreed that she did not see Moodley hold Pooran’s neck, her disappearance was out of “fear for her life” and that she was “not a person who steals from anyone”.

At one point in the proceedings, Matthews, who while attempting to raise an objection while Pillay was cross examining his client, asked the prosecutor to “sit down”.

“I was about to. I am not employed by advocate Matthews e not my boss,” Pillay said firmly in expressing her dissatisfaction with Matthews’ instruction.

