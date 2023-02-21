A sought after bravery honour was awarded posthumously to Leading Seaman Amrithlall Tothara Ramdin for putting his life on the line during a rescue bid, along with two of his colleagues, in February 2017. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The South African National Defence Force’s highest bravery decoration was awarded posthumously on Tuesday to three navy men who were killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Leading Seaman Amrithlall Tothara Ramdin, Able Seaman Francois William Mundell and Seaman Henro ter Borg died while attempting to rescue workmen at Durban’s naval base on the Bluff.

They received the Nkwe Ya Gauta (Gold Leopard) Decoration for Bravery during the Armed Forces Day proceedings held in Richards Bay, which had President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance.

Various other awards were made on the day.

On February 17, 2017, they attempted to rescue the workmen who had lost consciousness after inhaling leaking gas fumes.

They were repairing a sewerage valve at the naval base, at the time.

Ramdin, Mundell and ter Borg were asked to assist the workmen but were also fatally struck down by the fumes.

Ramdin’s wife Verusha told the Sunday Tribune ahead of the awards presentation, that she and her family were pleased that her husband and his colleagues were being recognised for their bravery.

Lionel Moodley, chairperson of the South African Indian Legion, said: “We are glad that Ramdin and his colleagues have finally received deserving recognition.

“This acknowledgement will also bring closure for the families.

Moodley said the award handed over was the most sought after military decoration in South Africa.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE