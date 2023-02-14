Valentine’s Day: The winning formula is to become lovers and friends

Chris and Hannetjie Ackerman have been married for 58 years and are going still strong. Picture: Supplied

Durban - For a couple that have held each other’s hand and remained in love for 58 years, it was their faith that kept them loyal and in love.

The love birds advise younger couples to keep the fire burning through courage and forgiveness. Chris Ackerman, 79, and Hannetjie, 80, residents at the 7th Heaven Home for the Aged on the Bluff, met in 1962 and married three years later. Chris said he was attracted to his wife because her features resembled those of actress Elizabeth Taylor.

“Hannetjie lodged at my mother’s house while she was in nursing school. She is bright and funny and we shared the same dream of working ourselves out of poverty to great success,” he said.

Hannetjie said she, too, was attracted to Chris because of his good looks. She joked that even their daughter’s teacher and school friends had a crush on him. “I fell in love with his looks, his ambition, his brain and his strength,” she said.

The couple had two children, a son born in 1972 and a daughter born in 1967. However, their son was killed while riding home from school in 1983. Struggling to get over their son’s death, the pair relocated from Alberton in 1984 to start a new life in Durban.

Chris and Hannetjie Ackerman got married in 1965 and are still madly in love. Picture: Supplied

Chris suffers from short-term memory loss and when his wife started showing signs of dementia a few years ago he could not cope with looking after the two of them alone. They were also left feeling lonely during the Covid lockdown and decided to move into an old age home.

The couple said they were unhappy with the treatment at their first home and moved to their current home with the assistance of a relative. They said the formula for a lasting marriage was to become lovers and friends.

“The advice we have for young couples is to not have sex before your prefrontal cortex is completely developed. Get your house in order before you commit. Pursue separate interests, but do everything else together. Make a lot of friends and enjoy your life with gratitude,” said Chris. The couple are said to still fall asleep in each other’s arms and Hannetjie still gives Chris the “dirty look” if he dances with too many women.

Chris and Hannetjie Ackerman have been married for 58 years and are going still strong. Picture: Supplied

Shirley Prinsloo, manager at the home, said they would be celebrating Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. She said it was heart-warming to see Chris and Hannetjie being romantic, and dancing with each other.

“There is still so much love. They sit next to each other and hold hands. Their bond is still very strong,” she said. To make the day extra special, the home has requested those who can to assist them with non-alcoholic Champagne, chocolates and roses for the women.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE