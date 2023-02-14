Busy week of activity ahead for Umhlathuze festivities

Durban - Many people are expected to flock to the city of Umhlathuze in Richards Bay from next week, for the much-anticipated annual ‘Armed Forces Day’ (AFD) 2023 event.

The event is hosted by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and different activities are set to officially begin on Wednesday and continue until February 21, when the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to be present. The AFD event is hosted in different provinces each year. Last year, AFD was held in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa, Director of Defence in SANDF’s Corporate Communication, said the purpose of the event each year was to commemorate and honour current members who serve the nation with pride.

“It is also to pay special tribute to soldiers who have paid the ultimate price and lost their lives in the line of duty. The other aspect is taking the SANDF to the people; allowing communities who ordinarily are not exposed to the military, to have firsthand experience and interact with the men and women in uniform and their prime military equipment,” said Mahapa.

He said traffic would be affected to varying degrees over this period, until the conclusion of all AFD-related activities. “Some of these roads that might be affected include the N1, N2, N3 and other linking roads leading to Richards Bay.

Further, some movements and subsequent actions will include loud noises, in the form of low-flying aircraft and shooting exercises,” he said. Bongani Gina, the City of uMhlathuze’s communications manager, said the municipality was expecting to host about 15000 SANDF and SA Navy members, starting from Wednesday, when the official activities begin.

Gina said this meant the city would gain economically, adding that the accommodation business sector was booming, looking at Bed and Breakfasts, lodges and hotels, which were fully booked. The planned activities for the AFD are open to the public free of charge.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE