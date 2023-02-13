Wife has ‘bravery’ medal hopes for husband killed in the line of military duty

LEADING Seaman Amrithlall Tothara Ramdin was one of three navy men who died while trying to rescue workmen at the Durban naval base on August 17, 2017. Picture: Independent Media

A Bluff widow is hopeful that her husband, who died while attempting to rescue workmen at the Durban naval base on February 17 2017, would receive a posthumous bravery medal on Armed Forces Day (February 21).

Verusha Ramdin’s hopes were stoked when a South African Defence Force official informed her via a WhatsApp message, earlier this month, that her husband, Leading Seaman Amrithlall Tothara Ramdin, was earmarked for such honour at their upcoming event.

She has received no further communication about the possible decoration for her husband, but remains optimistic it would become a reality in the coming days.

Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, spokesperson for the SADF, confirmed on Friday that the presentation of bravery medals will be included in their Armed Forces Day event in Richards Bay on February 21.

“Only bravery medals will be issued to 31 people, some of them will be awarded posthumously.

I am unable to disclose the names of the 31 recipients at this stage,” Mahapa said.

In days gone by, Amrithlall Ramdin is pictured with his wife Verusha and children Saurav and Saiyuri. Picture: Supplied

Ramdin said: “I would love for my husband to get an award. Although he’s not here, I know he will be proud if he is to be honoured in that way.”

She said that, if it became a reality, her husband would also be chuffed if their son, Saurav, 14, received the award.

On the day Leading Seaman Amrithlall Ramdin was killed, Department of Public Works employees were repairing a sewerage valve at the naval base.

Gas fumes had leaked out, causing the workers to lose consciousness.

Amrithlall Ramdin, Able Seaman Francois William Mundell, 26, and Seaman Henro ter Borg, 21, were flagged down for assistance by a contractor.

The thee men made an attempt to save the workers but lost their lives in the process.

Ramdin, who lived near the naval base at the time, still remembered how emergency services rushed to the scene.

“I heard the sirens going and wondered what was happening. I thought there might have been an accident at the military base. I learnt later that my husband was caught up in the incident.

“It was a severe blow to me and the children,” she said.

Ramdin said whenever February 17 comes around, emotions ran high for her and her two children.

“It has not gotten easier with each year since his death … we yearn for him more, especially my son who wants to have his father around to help me with some manly stuff,” she said.

She was grateful that her own father was around to help raise her son.

“I think it would be a proud moment for Saurav to receive the medal. One of his fondest memories with his father was their fishing trips,” she said.

Ramdin said there were occasions when her husband spent long periods of time away from them like his trips to Burundi in 2003 and 2005. He joined the navy in 1994.

“He was away for six months on each occasion, it was very tough.

“In 2005, he almost lost his life in Burundi in an accident involving a military vehicle. They were on a peacekeeping mission at the time,” she said.

Ramdin said her husband had an inclination that he would die while doing duty for his country some day.

“He was at peace with that,” she said.

Ramdin said they were high school sweethearts from their days at Reunion Secondary in Isipingo.

With assistance from the South African Indian Legion (Sail), Ramdin penned a letter to the SADF in 2020, asking for her husband and his two colleagues to be recognised for their bravery.

She also cited how, in October 1978, three national servicemen lost their lives when they attempted to assist two civilians who had inhaled poisonous gases from a blocked sewer.

Privates Johannes Cornelius Jooste, Frederik Johannes Smith and Burgert van Dyk van Papendorp each received posthumous bravery decorations.

“The award will do justice to his contribution to the country. The medal won’t bring him back, but he and his two colleagues risked their lives for others,” she said.

Lionel Moodley, chairman of Sail said: “We hope the SADF looks favourably on the three for a bravery award”.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE