Protea colours for angling ace

NEWLY capped Proteas angler Abed Khan, 60, is presently in Egypt, representing South Africa in an international competition Picture: Supplied

Counting the dedication and effort Abed Khan, from the Bluff, has put into sharpening his skills as an angler is a weighty matter.

Khan, 60, who got hooked on fishing in his schoolboy days through the influence of his father and uncles, has landed many big catches, not only in local waters, but also at destinations around the world.

After many years of trying, he recently bagged Protea colours in angling.

A fitting testament to Khan’s all-round ability was him landing Protea caps for two separate disciplines of angling, which is counted a rare feat among local crowds of competitive fishermen.

Abed Khan at a recent Proteas capping ceremony at a South African Deep Sea Angling Association (SADSAA) event. Picture: Supplied

Khan travelled to Egypt on Friday for his first Proteas assignment as part of a 4-man team participating in a multi-faceted angling competition, which will include disciplines like game and bottom fishing.

Bottom fishing is landing catches from near the ocean’s floor.

ABED Khan (centre) and his fellow Proteas angling teammates will be going for “gold“ in Egypt. Picture: Supplied

The Egyptian competition, which will happen in the Red Sea, is considered an international first as it requires the respective teams to bag catches in the various angling disciplines.

In March, Khan heads to Miami with another set of Protea teammates, for nearly two weeks of “light-tackle” angling, where they will target sail and game fish.

“Being selected for both these competitions as a grand-dad were emotionally-charged occasions. All I lived and fished for was to achieve Protea colours.

“It means my efforts and endeavours, and that of my wife Mashuda, who played an important supporting role, have been worthwhile.”

One of Abed Khan’s mighty catches. Picture: Supplied

Khan said his passage to Miami was confirmed in October and came “out of the blue”.

It took him by surprise when the chairman of the South African Deep Sea Angling Association (SADSAA) called him.

“It was 7am in the morning … I said to my wife it could be some good news.

“It was unbelievable to make the Miami team considering the number of other worthy anglers who could have been selected.”

Khan explained that only SADSAA-accredited anglers are eligible for Protea selection. That happens when individuals make the SADSAA-selected teams after inter-provincial competitions in the various angling disciplines.

Ahead of international competitions like Miami and Egypt, SADSAA anglers submit their fishing CVs, which details their catches for the past 10 years. The SADSAA selection panel study the CVs before picking a team.

“I was on a high after the announcement and gearing myself mentally. Stricter security measures in the US meant I had to have rods specially made to fit in my luggage.”

Khan said due to a lack of sponsorship in angling, the cost of his trips to Miami and Egypt will come from his own pocket.

“Luckily, I have children who are all professionals and they will help.”

But the bills didn’t sink Khan’s excitement.

“This is the greatest achievement in my life.”

Khan said Egypt “will be very interesting” because it involves various fishing disciplines.

“We will be fishing day and night for three days for whatever we prefer.”

He said they have done much homework in preparation for the trip and it was an advantage that he fished in the Red Sea in 2013.

“This sport is not just about dropping your line into water, there are many factors, especially the conditions, to consider.”

For both events, Khan said achieving “gold” was the intended target.

Khan said whenever he’s out on the ocean, his cares are far from him and being one with nature was all that mattered. Even on days when he returns home empty-handed, which is a rare occurrence, it never bothers him.

The fish Abed Khan enjoys landing the most are copper steenbras because of the “fight” they are known to give. This one weighed 51kg. Picture: Supplied

The biggest catch he remembered landing was a 600-pound (272kg) bluefin tuna, but bringing home copper steenbras is what he enjoys most.

“It’s nicknamed the ‘widowmaker’ because of the fight it gives you. If you don't know how, you won't pull them out,” said Khan, who preferred to be tight-lipped about his tricks for that species of fish.

Nishaad Ibrahim, the South African Sport Anglers and Casting Confederation’s (SASAC) development and administration officer, said Khan’s achievements were “huge”.

“Becoming a Proteas angler can take as many as 15 -20 years, climbing from the club to the national level,” said Ibrahim.

