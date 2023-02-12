South Africans donate to quake disaster victims

Durban - South Africans have been responding to a call for donations made by the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Pretoria for the thousands of victims of the earthquake.

The embassy listed tents, gas heaters, blankets and generators as items of importance. Those who share the pain and despair of victims have been coming in their numbers to drop off donations at Yunus Emre Institute, a collection point in Johannesburg.

Many have come forward to sign a condolences book in honour of those who died. Picture: Republic of Türkiye in Pretoria

The organisation promotes the Turkish language and culture in South Africa. Institute director Abdul Aziz Yigit told the Sunday Tribune a flight with all the donated items left OR Tambo International Airport bound for Türkiye on Friday night. However, it was unclear if they would be in a position to fly out more donations next week.

“We were accepting new donations, and blankets were very important.” The embassy has extended its gratitude for the support received so far and put out a book of condolences to honour those who died.

In a statement, the embassy said dignitaries, diplomats, NGOs, academics and ordinary folk had come to share their pain and to show solidarity. “Countless condolence messages are being transmitted to our embassy, we are eternally grateful. Thank you South Africa, thank you world.”

