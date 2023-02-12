‘Idols SA’ members say cancellation brings mixed emotions

Durban - Former Idols South Africa participants and panel members say the wrap of the talent search competition has brought about a roller-coaster of emotions.

Idols SA was a local spin-off of the British reality television singing programme created by producer Simon Fuller and developed by Fremantle.

Locally, the show has seen the crowning of 18 winners since its inception in 2002, with some of its winners creating a name for themselves in the music scene over the years. Organisers of the show announced that although it would be canned, viewers would be treated to the 19th season due to air this year, with the auditions taking place from today.

Shirley Adonis, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, confirmed that Mzansi Magic and M-Net Local Entertainment Channels had given Idols SA its final curtain call.

“The international format talent search competition has been a stage of opportunities where many careers were launched and we would like to thank the crew, on-air talent and sponsors for their contribution to its success over the years,” she said.

“We look forward to an epic final season and we will continue to secure and produce the best content which Mzansi Magic viewers have come to enjoy,” she said. She would not say why the show was being cancelled, although it’s known that viewership has declined steadily in recent years.

The suspension of some of the resident judges over the years such as Unathi Msengana, Somizi Mhlongo and Gareth Cliff, all known for their lively and sometimes controversial banter, could have contributed to it. Mhlongo, a panel member since season 11, said the show’s cancellation unleashed a mixture of emotions, but he was neither sad nor happy. He said the show had made a great contribution to the music industry.

Mhlongo said there was a lot to miss about the show, including experiences with the team, glam squad, the laughter in the dressing room, doors opening on stage, outfits, and the audiences.

He said fans could look forward to an epic ending with the 19th season. Idols SA season 8 winner, Durban’s own Khaya Mthethwa, said he was sad that the show was ending.

Idols South Africa season eight winner Khaya Mthethwa. Picture: Facebook

“I think it’s sad news because Idols is a great platform for discovering artists and we don’t have enough platforms that discover artists in this country. So, it was really sad to learn that it is coming to an end,” he said. Mthethwa said he was inspired to enter the show by having big dreams, wanting to be an artist and building a career. He said his life positively changed when he won.

“It completely revolutionised my life. When it happens, you never know what it is going to come with, but 10 years later I’m grateful to have been given these opportunities of hosting and directing various TV shows, working on the Lion King and travelling the world. There are so many things that I have been able to do after my Idols release album.

Songwriter, vocal coach, musical director and producer, RJ Benjamin who served is a former in-house mentor of Idols SA. Picture: Facebook

I’m way more grateful for what happened afterwards, more than just the win itself,” he said. Mthethwa is due to launch an album in March titled Art and Worship. He will be featuring artists such as Benjamin Dube and Ntokozo Mbambo.

RJ Benjamin, former in-house mentor of the show, said he felt that if the show had been open to change, it would be eligible for a longer run. “I won’t say I’m happy, but South Africa needs these talent shows to expose the talent that we have.

Some of the winners were in fact successful, despite the allegations of them not being successful,” he said. However, Benjamin said the ending of the show was inevitable.

“Nineteen seasons is insane. I think the mistake they made a long time ago was to keep it safe, and keep the same judges for too long. “When you look at other international versions of the show, they switched up those judges. There was always like a rotation of the talent getting into those panels,” he said.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE