These are all the current key players in the Israeli-Hamas war

An Israeli tank manoeuvres on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Picture: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

As Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, many countries and governments have spoken out and called for a ceasefire or warned of the consequences if attacks continue.

Israeli ground operations and intense bombardments within Gaza continued for the sixth consecutive day, and thousands have been killed in the war.

We list the major current key players in the war.

Palestine

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7.

On October 7, Hamas launched what many deemed an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing at least 250 people and wounding 1,500 civilians.

Since then, a number of attacks have been launched by Israel in retaliation on hospitals, places of worship, and residential areas.

Israel

Despite the rise in the death toll, the IDF continues to launch attacks on Gaza. According to the IDF, they plan to “eliminate Hamas” that they believe are hiding among the general public.

United Nations

The United Nations has reiterated its calls for a ceasefire.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza “completely inadequate” and reiterated that humanitarian need in Gaza is far outpacing existing levels of assistance.

Remarks delivered to the Security Council today on behalf of the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, stated that there is rising concern over Hamas military installations near hospitals.

“We are deeply concerned by allegations of military installations in the close vicinity of hospitals and the request by Israeli authorities for hospitals, including Al Quds and Shifa, to be evacuated — there is nowhere safe for these patients to go, and for those on life support and babies in incubators, moving would almost certainly be a death sentence,” said Griffiths.

The United States

The US has been very vocal about its support for Israel but is calling for more humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), US President Joe Biden said he is “not done pushing” for more aid.

“Yesterday saw the largest delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into Gaza so far, and more trucks are being cleared to enter today. But many more are needed. I'm not done pushing for more aid and will continue to support safe passage for Gaza civilians seeking safety.”

In addition to that, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel later this week for meetings with members of the Israeli government.

Earlier this month, Blinken visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned of "harsh consequences" if attacks continue on the Gaza Strip. This is the latest in a series of warnings from the country.

"If an immediate ceasefire doesn't take place in the Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by the US and Zionist regime continue, then the consequences would be harsh," Amir-Abdollahian said.

Yemen

Yemen's Houthis have recently entered the Israel-Hamas war, declaring they had fired drones and missiles at Israel.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had launched a "large number" of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel, and there would be more such attacks to come "to help the Palestinians to victory".

IOL