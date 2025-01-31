What you need to know about traffic and transport | SOWETO DERBY
FILE - Orlando Pirates, whose supporters are seen here cheering on their team in the Soweto derby last year, beat TS Galaxy to stretch their lead at the top of the table. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP
With the Soweto Derby just around the corner, the streets are bracing for chaos as thousands of fans are expected to fill the FNB Stadium for the highly anticipated Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs game set to kick off this Saturday, February 1 2025.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has announced its traffic plans to ensure a smooth and safe experience for attendees.
Here is what you need to know to navigate the streets:
With thousands of fans expected to attend, the JMPD has released a statement stating that there will be traffic disruptions expected around the FNB stadium.
The Soweto Derby day is almost here, and traffic congestion will be inevitable, but there are alternative ways to get around.
Image: File
According to the statement, the following streets and freeways in the stadium precinct and surrounding areas will be affected during the soccer match:
- Nasrec Road
- Rifle Range Road
- M1 South and North
- N1 South and North
- Shackelton Road
- Allouette Road
- Landbou Street
- Commerce Street
- Golden Highway
- Aerodrome Road
- Adcock Ingram Avenue
- Soweto Highway
- Booysens Reserve Road
- Crownwood Road
- Shaft 17
- N17 Freeway
- League Avenue
- Treu Road
- Stadium Avenue
- Recreation Road
- Ring Road
- Jukskei Drive
- Colorado Drive
- Amethyst Road
It adds that a contraflow traffic system will be implemented on the Nasrec Road. On the northern side of the stadium, it will extend from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Road, and on the southern side, from Adcock Ingram Avenue to Recreation Road.
The arrangement will provide additional lanes heading towards the stadium before the match and away from the stadium after the game.
Attendees are urged to use the following public transport options that will be available for the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium for an enhanced travel experience.
- Rea Vaya Buses will be operating throughout the day, providing convenient access to the stadium from various points across the city, including Park Station for Gautrain commuters.
- Minibus Taxis: will also be available at multiple locations around the city, including major taxi ranks in Johannesburg and Soweto.
- The park and ride service will be available at various malls and shopping centers, offering a stress-free way to reach the stadium.
- Lastly, E-hailing and Drop & Go designated pickup and drop-off points will be available.
Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) also urges the implementation of a park-and-ride system to address traffic congestion experienced during the Derby.
According to SMSA, the decision follows after the success of the park and ride option at the recent Chris Brown concert, where nearly 20 000 attendees utilised the service on each concert day.
Should you want to avoid the FNB stadium route, these are the alternative options:
- N1 Highway
- M1 Highway
- N12 Highway
- Main Reef Road
- Aerodrome Road
- Adcock Ingram Avenue
JMPD officers will be on duty to maintain traffic flow and safety for all road users, including pedestrians, and to enforce traffic regulations before and after the game.
