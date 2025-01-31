What you need to know about traffic and transport | SOWETO DERBY

FILE - Orlando Pirates, whose supporters are seen here cheering on their team in the Soweto derby last year, beat TS Galaxy to stretch their lead at the top of the table. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP

With the Soweto Derby just around the corner, the streets are bracing for chaos as thousands of fans are expected to fill the FNB Stadium for the highly anticipated Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs game set to kick off this Saturday, February 1 2025.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has announced its traffic plans to ensure a smooth and safe experience for attendees.

Here is what you need to know to navigate the streets:

With thousands of fans expected to attend, the JMPD has released a statement stating that there will be traffic disruptions expected around the FNB stadium.